Wales players celebrate their quarter-final win over England in Brisbane

From gambling at pool and sleeping in cold motel rooms to boozing with Bryan Robson, Wales' experience of the first World Cup was colourful if chaotic.

Yet 36 years on and that inaugural and slightly ramshackle tournament in 1987 remains Wales' most successful.

Third place in New Zealand would prove to be the start of a steady decline.

In the first of a series, BBC Wales Sport looks back at each tournament through the eyes of those who were there, starting in '87 with Mark Ring.

The mercurial playmaker is the answer to a quiz question - who scored Wales' first World Cup try? Not that Ring got it right when faced with that poser years later.

"I was in a pub quiz with my friends and the tie-breaker was exactly that question... and I got it wrong! It was the only try I ever scored for Wales. I owed my mates a lot of beers for that mistake," he laughed.

It was, of course, a competition full of firsts.

The suggestion of a global tournament had gained a lukewarm response in the northern hemisphere until it was finally voted through, 10-6, by the International Rugby Football Board (IRFB) in 1985.

Australia and New Zealand, the driving forces behind the idea, were rewarded as joint hosts two years later.

Modest beginnings: Empty seats and little fanfare for the opening ceremony in Auckland

Unlike today, teams were invited to compete rather than qualify. Russia - then USSR - declined while South Africa were notable absentees due to the international sporting boycott against the ruling apartheid regime.

"It was still the amateur days but this was the first step towards what professionalism would look like," said Ring, a fly-half deployed at centre by Wales at the time.

"There were no pre-tour camps. Wales even brought in someone to show us how to lift weights because we just hadn't done it before. It was really basic stuff.

"South Africa was a big part of the jigsaw that was missing, which was a shame. But it all felt like everyone was still finding their feet with the tournament.

"It was far more relaxed and off-the-cuff than now. Training grounds were very basic and we were staying in cheap motels, which meant we were really bored."

So it was left to Ring and his sidekick, wing Glen Webbe, to entertain the squad and just as neither missed the chance to entertain on the pitch, they did not miss the chance to do so off it.

"We had to make our own fun so we organised a pool tournament and myself and Webby ran a book on it. You could see which players the management liked by who they backed," said Ring.

"The hot favourite was Stuart Evans, who had been brought up in a pub, but the final was between Phil Davies and Paul Thorburn. No-one had backed Phil so we made a killing... though at least it kept everyone entertained."

He added: "Another time me and Webby snuck out of the hotel. We followed this chink of light and it turned out to be a pub. When we walked in the whole of the England and Scotland teams were in there."

Ring scored in the opening 13-6 win over Ireland in Wellington and Webbe grabbed a hat-trick in the 29-16 victory over Tonga. However, it would prove to be the Bridgend wing's last appearance of the tournament.

Glen Webbe was inexplicably allowed to play on against Tonga after a heavy blow to the head

Despite having been concussed in a sickening head-long challenge, Webbe was allowed to stay on the field, duly completing his hat-trick, before being sent home the following day.

"It's crazy when you look at how careful they are today," said Ring.

"The only instruction we had in the game was to keep the ball away from him! But there was a moment when I had to pass and Webby, on instinct, ran half the length of the field to score. It's lucky he was facing the right way because he may have scored at the other end.

"I went to congratulate him but he was in tears. He was shaking and said, 'I know you, but who are all these other people?'

"He was severely concussed but they should have kept him out with us, just for the fact he was such a character and for squad morale."

Wales beat Canada to top the pool but the group stage had struggled to capture the imagination of the paying New Zealand and Australian public, and many games attracted less than 5,000 spectators. Only 20,000 had turned up for the opening ceremony and the All Blacks' first match at Eden Park.

However, excitement steadily built for the knockouts, where Wales faced old rivals England in Brisbane.

"We won at a canter [16-3] and never really got out of second gear," said Ring.

"What helped was that we had spent weeks freezing our cobs off, huddled around coal fires in Invercargill while watching England playing in short sleeves and sun tans in Australia. So the move to a warmer climate really worked for us."

Manchester United captain Bryan Robson had far greater influence with hotel staff than Wales

However, by the time Wales returned to the team hotel after the match, hungry but in the mood to celebrate, the restaurant was closed. It would take far greater star power to get a burger and a pint.

"Bryan Robson [the former Manchester United and England football captain] was getting some summer training after surgery and was sat in the hotel bar, a bit bored," explained Ring.

"So he came over, had a word with the staff and got the restaurant re-opened. He obviously had far more sway than us.

"Not only did he stay up with us for a right good drinking session but he paid the whole bill himself. It was a cracking night."

All Blacks captain David Kirk (left) is the first player to lift the World Cup after beating France 29-9

Wales progressed to the semi-finals where they were humbled 49-6 by the All Blacks and ended with lock Huw Richards sent off - another first - for punching Wayne Shelford.

"They stuffed us. They were doing things with their pack, splitting their runs, using pod systems, that we had never thought of. But they were also better conditioned and more powerful," said Ring.

"Though I still think it was harsh to single out Huw for a red. There was plenty going on before that."

New Zealand went on to lift the Webb Ellis trophy, beating France who had broken Australian hearts with a dramatic late try in their semi-final. Wales would follow suit, converting a late try against the Wallabies to take third place.

Paul Thorburn's late kick clinched a 22-21 win for Wales over 14-man Australia in a third place play-off

"It didn't surprise me that would remain the best performance by Wales at a World Cup given the way the southern hemisphere was pressing on," said Ring.

"After the tour to New Zealand the following year, when we were hammered again, many of our top players left for rugby league and we went through some tough times because we didn't really get to grips with professionalism. I'm not sure we have even now."

Mark Ring's predictions for 2023

Where will Wales finish? Quarter-finals - if they play well

Winners? France