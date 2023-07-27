Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mark Jones won 47 caps for Wales including winning two Grand Slams

Mark Jones has been targeted to become the new Ospreys defence coach.

Jones, 43, is being primed to take up the role after leading Wales Under-20s to sixth place at the Junior World Championships in South Africa.

Darren Edwards had filled the Ospreys role since January 2022 but is no longer part of the set-up.

Jones began his coaching career in Llanelli and took charge of RGC as well as a spell with English club Rotherham Titans.

In 2013, he assisted Rob Howley during Wales' Grand Slam-winning campaign and was part of Robin McBryde's staff on tour in Japan that same year.

After working with Namibia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Jones joined the coaching set-up at Super Rugby side Crusaders in New Zealand from 2020 to 2021.

He then returned to work as defence coach at Worcester Warriors prior to the club being put into administration and suspended from the English Premiership.

Jones was on a short-term contract with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) for the Junior World Championships in South Africa after taking over from Byron Hayward.

New WRU executive director of rugby Nigel Walker says Jones impressed with the Wales youngsters and he would be having a conversation with Jones about his future during the tournament.

Whether that affects any Ospreys deal with Jones remains to be seen.