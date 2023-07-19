Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Jonathan Joseph has spent the last 10 years with Bath, making more than 150 appearances for the club

Former England centre Jonathan Joseph has left Bath after 10 years to join French second division side Biarritz.

The 32-year-old, who has also been capped by the British and Irish Lions, has signed a contract with Biarritz until 2025.

Joseph joined Bath in 2013 from London Irish and made 176 appearances for the club, scoring 41 tries.

However, since the arrival of director of rugby Johann van Graan, he was limited to 13 games last season.

Joseph won the last of his 54 caps for England in 2020 and was part of the 2017 Lions squad that toured New Zealand.

"I have many fond memories in the blue, black and white. Playing at The Rec in front of a sold-out crowd is not something every rugby player can say they've done," Joseph said in a statement. external-link

"But to have done it over and over again is just testament to the Bath rugby supporters' loyalty as well as my coaches' belief in me.

"I feel it is the right time for me in my career to pursue new opportunities and see what else is out there for me."

Van Graan added that Joseph would be considered a Bath "legend" for years to come.

"He has achieved a huge amount in both his club career and on a Test match level," he said.