Matt McNab: Cornish Pirates sign Zimbabwe international back
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Cornish Pirates have signed Zimbabwe international back Matt McNab.
The former Hartpury player, who also had a spell on loan at Worcester Warriors, has agreed a one-year deal.
The 25-year-old has also played in South Africa's Currie Cup for the Zimbabwe Goshawks and is the fourth back to join in less than a week, after Ioan Evans,Tom Pittman and Kyle Moyle.
"Matt is someone who can give us that physical presence in the backline," said joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.
"A proven and powerful wingman in the Championship, to provide some flexibility he can also comfortably play at 13.
"Matt is also a player who can again develop his game further and I am very much looking forward to working with him."