Matt McNab played in a Premiership Rugby Cup match for Worcester in March 2022

Cornish Pirates have signed Zimbabwe international back Matt McNab.

The former Hartpury player, who also had a spell on loan at Worcester Warriors, has agreed a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old has also played in South Africa's Currie Cup for the Zimbabwe Goshawks and is the fourth back to join in less than a week, after Ioan Evans,Tom Pittman and Kyle Moyle.

"Matt is someone who can give us that physical presence in the backline," said joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"A proven and powerful wingman in the Championship, to provide some flexibility he can also comfortably play at 13.

"Matt is also a player who can again develop his game further and I am very much looking forward to working with him."