Greig Oliver playing for Scotland against Zimbabwe in 1991

Former Scotland scrum-half Greig Oliver has died, aged 58, following a paragliding accident in South Africa.

Oliver, from Hawick, was capped three times by his country from 1987 to 1991.

He went on to become an elite performance officer at Munster and was assistant coach with Ireland under-20s.

"On behalf of the Irish rugby community, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family at this extremely sad time," said IRFU chief executive Kevin Potts.

"Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players during his time at Munster Rugby.

"Today's news is an unspeakable tragedy and our thoughts are with Greig's wife Fiona, children Jack and Ciara, and his many friends, family and colleagues. May he rest in peace."

Munster's Jack Oliver, also a scrum-half, is an Ireland Under-20 international and his parents were in South Africa to support him during the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Munster CEO Ian Flanagan, said external-link : "On behalf of Munster Rugby, I would like to express our deepest sympathies to Greig's wife Fiona, son Jack, daughter Ciara, and the wider Oliver family.

"We are all in a state of shock following Greig's tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community.

"Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his light-hearted nature and sense of humour.

"He had an infectious enthusiasm for the game and was incredibly passionate about helping young players be the best they can be on and off the field. May he rest in peace."