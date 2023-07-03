Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

McKinley Hunt has transitioned from lock to prop forward since leaving Exeter in 2022

Saracens have signed Canada and former Exeter forward McKinley Hunt.

The 26-year-old was part of the Canada side that reached the semi-finals of last year's World Cup, having left Sandy Park last summer.

Hunt was Exeter's leading try-scorer in their first season in Premier 15s, scoring eight tries, and was part of the Chiefs squad that lost to Sarries in the 2022 Premier 15s final.

The prop is Saracens' first signing of the summer.

"The club is at the forefront of the women's game, and I am excited to challenge myself in a new environment with world-class players and an outstanding coaching staff," Hunt told the club website.

Director of rugby Alex Austerberry added: "McKinley is a player we have long admired for both her performances domestically and on the international stage.

"She's incredibly impactful defensively, with a huge work-rate and the ability to influence the game in attack."