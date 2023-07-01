Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Holly Aitchison helped Saracens to a third-placed finish in the Women's Premier 15s last season, one place above Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears have signed England fly-half Holly Aitchison from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Saracens.

The 25-year-old has 18 international caps and helped the Red Roses to a Six Nations Grand Slam this year.

"Holly was the standout player in the Grand Slam team and has delivered excellence throughout the season," Bears head coach Dave Ward said. external-link

"Her skill set is amongst some of the best in the world."

The club have not disclosed the length of Aitchison's deal at Ashton Gate.