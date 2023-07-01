Holly Aitchison: Bristol Bears sign England fly-half from Saracens
Bristol Bears have signed England fly-half Holly Aitchison from fellow Premiership Women's Rugby club Saracens.
The 25-year-old has 18 international caps and helped the Red Roses to a Six Nations Grand Slam this year.
"Holly was the standout player in the Grand Slam team and has delivered excellence throughout the season," Bears head coach Dave Ward said.
"Her skill set is amongst some of the best in the world."
The club have not disclosed the length of Aitchison's deal at Ashton Gate.