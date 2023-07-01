Close menu

Six Nations and Rugby Championship organisers announce plans for global tournament

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments61

Courtney Lawes
Matches in the proposed new competition would replace the regular internationals currently played in July and November, such as England's 2-1 series win in Australia in July 2022

A biennial competition featuring all 10 teams from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship is set to start in 2026.

It will be played in the existing July and November Test windows in alternate years, outside of British and Irish Lions tours and the World Cup.

Two more unions will be invited to join, with plans to introduce promotion and relegation from 2030 via a second-tier competition run by World Rugby.

Organisers say the move will "drive growth and long-term sustainability".

The tournament will feature England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship teams South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina - collectively known as Sanzaar.

Six Nations and Sanzaar organisers said there would be a "transparent selection process" to choose two more teams from the southern hemisphere to ensure there are six from each.

Although no format has been confirmed, reports suggest teams from the north would travel south for three Tests in July and then host three games in November.

The Six Nations would remain in its current February-March position on the calendar and the Rugby Championship would still be played in August-September.

"The creation of the new competition has been a collective process from the sport, including World Rugby, unions, key leagues, competitions, and crucially, the International Rugby Players (IRP)," said the Six Nations and Sanzaar.

"Establishing the two competitions will pave the way for promotion and relegation matches, contributing towards a valuable pathway for teams, and will support ambitions to sustain and grow the global game.

"The impact this will have on the game will be to drive its growth and long-term sustainability.

"This runs alongside the work being done to add greater clarity and balance to the club and international calendar; a process Six Nations Rugby and Sanzaar remain committed to help deliver."

Rugby leaders met in London this week, when it was announced that a decision would be made on the sport's future global calendar by the World Rugby Council in October.

Representatives from World Rugby, the British and Irish Lions, the Six Nations, and the Rugby Championship, along with stakeholders from IRP, the unions and professional leagues all attended.

The IRP tweeted its views on the talksexternal-link, saying: "Any global season must have opportunities for emerging nations and must put player welfare first and foremost."

The players' body has also called on World Rugby to standardise player rest periods and introduce a maximum match quota for all players worldwide.

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by Snaphappychappy, today at 11:43

    Yet again, Japan, Georgia, Kenya, Hong Kong and the Islanders overlooked. Can't really grow the sport globally if half the world isn't in it.

    • Reply posted by MCFC Est 2008, today at 11:47

      MCFC Est 2008 replied:
      Did you skip over the part that mentions 2 other nations being invited? Or promotion and relegation via a 2nd tier competition?

  • Comment posted by Zomerzet Zider, today at 11:42

    It would be like an international rugby version of football’s newest experiment, the nations’ league, which has improved the level of friendly games massively. I like this innovation, especially when the threat of relegation will focus teams attention.

  • Comment posted by QF1, today at 11:42

    About as pointless as the Nations League. Elite club rugby in the UK has failed, it's all abouti ncome streams with no foreseeable benefit to players or the paying public

  • Comment posted by AntR, today at 11:41

    Here's a thought, don't buy a ticket for the matches in this tournament. Instead go to watch or donate that amount to your local club. If rugby keeps on the same trajectory on which it's heading now we will lose clubs and there will be no game.

  • Comment posted by A-FORCE, today at 11:39

    Rugby doesn’t have the global depth that Football does so there really isn’t enough to differentiate this new competition from the World Cup. It’ll be the exact same teams contesting it.

    Hope fans universally reject this garbage.

  • Comment posted by Zob the cyclist, today at 11:35

    Or they could the money into club rugby to benefit all spectators rather than just for corporate hospitality

  • Comment posted by OBNW, today at 11:34

    Just what we need. Yet another tournament. This just devalues the World Cup. Never mind the players. More money for administrators to waste.

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 11:34

    tier 1 nations should be made to play lower nations at least once a year/per tour/autumn international series etc and aim to expand the game.

    The lions should tour against argentina and france.

    its all same old same old.

  • Comment posted by Mike Osborn, today at 11:34

    Be nice to see Eng playing in the second division of this. If relegation is also applied here they will need a third div for Eng and wales.

    • Reply posted by ed, today at 11:36

      ed replied:
      Ha ha ha great attempt at wumming. Keep them coming!

  • Comment posted by daveylikespie, today at 11:34

    Well some one has to be positive, awesome idea.

    Hopefully the money generated can be reinvested back into local leagues and encourage greater player rotation…

  • Comment posted by Quietman, today at 11:32

    There are lots of rugby playing countries in the northern hemisphere so why not have leagues with promotion relegation. Bottom team down, second bottom plays second top home & away. Same for the sothern hemisphere (inc. Japan?). There could be a show piece - northern champions play southern champions. Plenty of competition & incentive with no extra pressure on the players other than to win.

  • Comment posted by runtime, today at 11:32

    Sounds like a mini WC which will devalue the WC. Not very impressed .

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 11:30

    I think people are getting thus wrong. This will not replace the 6 nation or Rugby championship. It's a new tournament played at different a different time of year.

  • Comment posted by Tagnut, today at 11:27

    Daft idea more games will make the paying public realise what a poor spectacle RU is. Risking the fans becoming bored of kicking comps and wrestling matches is just madness.

    • Reply posted by ed, today at 11:38

      ed replied:
      You've come onto a Ru forum to moan about how poor a spectacle rugby is 🤔 I'm sure a phycologist would have a field day with you.

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 11:27

    Player burnout is to be managed, they say. Hence, how does an intense international championship in July work for NH players?

  • Comment posted by Roland_munch, today at 11:25

    Rugby union is currently close to impossible to enjoy as a spectator due to constant interference from refs and increasingly petty rules. This new competition is probably a great idea, but who’d want to watch it. Used to be a great sport to watch. Sadly no longer the case

    • Reply posted by ed, today at 11:40

      ed replied:
      Firstly they are laws, secondly don't watch it then, thirdly don't share your opinion if all you are going to do is moan. Go and watch Wendyball.

  • Comment posted by Bigballer69, today at 11:22

    So the smaller teams (besides Italy) don't get the opportunity to play the big boys outside of the world cup? Can't be good for the sport.

    Just look at how far Argentina have come after joining the Rugby championship and playing against the best teams in the world regularly.

    • Reply posted by jay, today at 11:28

      jay replied:
      Italy will play all the southern hemispheres teams in the summer and the autumn just like Fiji and Japan who will be playing 6 nations teams every year as they will be in the southern hemisphere group..

  • Comment posted by Stuart, today at 11:21

    What’s the point of this competition? We already have a global rugby tournament. It’s called The Rugby World Cup. In a sport which is one of the toughest in the world and where there are too many fixtures in both club and international rugby why do they need another tournament? Oh yeah, that’s right, MONEY!!!!! Greedy, greedy IRB!

    • Reply posted by Angry Beast, today at 11:44

      Angry Beast replied:
      The best way to respond to this is to not turn up and not watch it on TV. Surely the point here is rugby is living beyond its means. Stop pretending its a global economic powerhouse- its not. Its a game that has limited appeal in limited countries. Those of us who loved it are having the mickey taken out of us with this

  • Comment posted by jas, today at 11:20

    this will be like a mini world cup

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 11:18

    So we're getting an extra World Cup effectively. More about the money and diminishing the value of the existing international tour cycles, the Lions and the annual Six Nations/Rugby Championship tournaments.

    I hope the organisers realise there is such a concept as too much of a good thing.

    • Reply posted by jas, today at 11:21

      jas replied:
      yes its like a world cup played all over again

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport