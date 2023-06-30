Close menu

England: Luke Cowan-Dickie out of World Cup selection because of injury

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Luke Cowan-Dickie
Luke Cowan-Dickie played for the British and Irish Lions in 2021

Experienced England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie will miss this year's World Cup in France with a shoulder injury.

Uncapped number eight Tom Willis is included in the 41-man training squad, but Gloucester-bound back-row forward Zach Mercer misses out.

There is no place for Northampton scrum-half Alex Mitchell, with Danny Care, Ben Youngs, and Jack van Poortvliet the only remaining nines.

Head coach Steve Borthwick will confirm his final 33-man group on 7 August.

England play four warm-up matches through August, before opening their World Cup campaign against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

"We hope today's announcement is the start of something special for our supporters, who I know are eagerly anticipating the tournament as much as we are," said Borthwick.

Willis edges out Mercer

Tom Willis, who is moving to Saracens for the new season, has impressed since joining Bordeaux-Begles in November following the collapse of Wasps, and joins brother Jack in the squad.

However the omission of Mercer comes as a major surprise given England's lack of depth at number eight and his performances for Montpellier in the French Top 14, where he won player of the season in 2022.

It leaves Tom Willis in pole position to make the final squad given the knee injury suffered by Billy Vunipola in April, who remains in the camp as he continues his rehabilitation with hopes of returning in August.

Zach Mercer
Zach Mercer last played for England in 2018

At hooker, Cowan-Dickie's absence will be keenly felt, with all other options bar Jamie George lacking experience.

Cowan-Dickie tweeted "everything happens for a reason" after the squad announcement, adding: "Gutted is an understatement, but I'll be back".

Newcastle's Jamie Blamire and Saracens rookie Theo Dan - a star of the Premiership final - are both included, while Harlequins' Jack Walker continues his recovery from injury.

"Despite all his incredible work and progress, Luke's shoulder has not improved sufficiently for him to be considered for selection for the World Cup," added Borthwick.

"We wish him a swift recovery and hope to see him back playing very soon."

Dan is one of five uncapped players in the squad, along with Tom Willis, ex-London Irish flanker Tom Pearson, Quins flyer Cadan Murley and Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin.

Care set to make final cut

Borthwick's selections at scrum-half also come as a surprise, with Mitchell, a regular during the Six Nations, axed from the group.

There is also no place for Sale's Raffi Quirke, Bristol's Harry Randall, or Bath's Ben Spencer.

With only three number nines left, it means Care has an excellent chance of making the final cut at the age of 36.

The 87-cap Quins veteran made his long-awaited return to Test rugby on the 2022 summer tour of Australia, but didn't feature in the following autumn or the recent Six Nations.

"We're excited to be able to bring a full training squad together for the first time and focus on the next stage of our World Cup preparations," said Borthwick.

England training squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Jack Willis, Tom Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 11:07

    At least with Eddie there was the possibility it might all come together, however remote. With SB, its going to be a turgid roll through the group and out to the first good team we face.

  • Comment posted by Campbell, today at 11:06

    If Mercer has any senses then he should stay in France where he is appreciated ….. or commit to the country of his birth - Scotland

  • Comment posted by Billywhizz, today at 11:05

    Sorry to see C-D out, great player. Could be great opportunity for Theo Dan. What's Zach Mercer done wrong (watched him in the Top 14 and he was awesome), I'd have him at eight all day. Could have stayed in France? Good to see both Willis brothers there.

  • Comment posted by Occams Shaver, today at 11:05

    Surely this is just another "training squad"? I think the final cut will be somewhat different. May be wrong though, it wouldn't be the first time.

  • Comment posted by bruce, today at 11:04

    Zach Mercer must be gutted, but back row was always going to be competitive. I think Tom Willis has greater potential. Curry, Dombrandt, Earl, Ludlam, Pearson, Underhill, Willis J and Willis T...is a pretty good list. Who was to be left out in favour of Mercer? Also Lawes, Martin, Itoje can all play at 6. Maybe his stats from training did not stack up against the other players.

  • Comment posted by Clive Thomas, today at 11:04

    Box kick Bennie/2 step Youngs should have been replaced after the last World Cup. He has 50+ more caps caps than he deserves.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:03

    The forwards I think should get by ok, though I would’ve liked to have seen Mercer and Ted Hill. However, it’s in the backs where we look weak.

    We’ll be heavily reliant on Tuilagi who is sadly injury prone. Watson, a very good player too, is also injury prone. Who in that squad could you single out as being world class or at least with the potential to be so?

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 11:03

    On recent international form there isn't a single player in that team who is world class, oh dear England are a mess.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 11:02

    Nightmare scenario is starting line up is Youngs, Smith Farrell Manu at 9/10/12/13.

    I don't think it will be but potential is there.

  • Comment posted by Banned 21 Times, today at 11:01

    That’s a shame

  • Comment posted by Englands Bald Patch, today at 11:01

    Raffi Quirke is our best 9...deary me

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 10:58

    Leaving out Mitchell defies all logic. He was the only English 9 to generate any pace at all during the 6N.

    Not sure what was worse, JvP's laboured service or the schoolboy mix-up at the back with Steward which gifted France a try at a key point in the game.

    And the least said about slowhands the better.

    Care has been the best 9 in the premiership, but had a Weston when recalled by Eddie

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 10:58

    No Freeman is a mistake, May is not player he was. Dombrandt not international class, scrum half choices baffling. England carry no threats in key positions sadly….

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:03

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Dombrandt may still come good. He ran some excellent lines in the 6N, made a few offloads and produced a decent number of turnovers, but made too many handling errors.

      Also logic of some fans is baffling. French winger does the England full back for pace after 20 minutes and not a word, same winger does a #8 for pace after 80mins, and it proves the #8 is too slow.

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 10:58

    Theres a final squad in there that will take England to another final - RWC is so attritional we will be there towards the end of the tournament

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 11:01

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah you will get to the semi final as have the easier side. No chance after that. England are woeful.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:58

    That's a blow but George, Blamire and hopefully Theo Dan gets a chance.

    More concerning is 9s are Youngs, Care and JvP. No Mitchell or Quirke which is bad news.

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 10:57

    He should have picked Zach Mercer. Seems he may be banking on Puffing Billy being fit. I'm afraid Billy's past his best.

  • Comment posted by Praxisman, today at 10:57

    If this is the best 33 then I am disappointed. 15 players here would not have made my squad.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 10:57

    "We hope today's announcement is the start of something special for our supporters”

    It doesn’t greatly inspire me I’m afraid. A few players in there who can’t even play for their clubs, let alone internationally

    Saying that, all I want is for England to get out the group stage and to give it some effort. Our main focus should be on next years 6N’s.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:56

    Borthwick was such a bad choice by the RFU, the fact he brought with him a selection of inexperienced coaches from Leicester too just reinforces the mistake. Mercer will already be thinking it was a bit of mistake moving back, albeit I reckon he'll have a chance with the new coach post 6N!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 11:00

      SD replied:
      No Mercer is poor, looks like 8 will be Dombrandt or an out of position Curry.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 10:55

    Not good news.
    Just waiting to hear who else is going to miss the tournament, from all countries.

