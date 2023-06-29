Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton pictured at the Heineken Champions Cup final on 20 May

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is to appear before a disciplinary committee over "misconduct complaints" arising from the Heineken Champions Cup final.

The complaints have been lodged by European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] and will be heard by an independent disciplinary panel on 13 July.

The panel will also consider misconduct complaints against Leinster.

Sexton was seen exchanging words with match referee Jaco Peyper after the final at the Aviva Stadium on 20 May.

Leinster lost 27-26 to La Rochelle in the Dublin decider, which Sexton missed through injury.

It was the second year in succession in which the Irish province had lost narrowly to their French opponents in the final of the club competition.

A statement from EPCR read: "After thorough fact finding and careful review of Johnny Sexton's behaviour towards match officials after the match, in accordance with EPCR regulations, the EPCR disciplinary officer has submitted misconduct complaints so that an independent disciplinary panel can determine whether any misconduct has been committed by Mr Sexton (through his behaviour) and Leinster (through failing to exercise reasonable control over Mr Sexton).

"The complaints were referred to the chairman of the independent disciplinary panel, who has appointed Christopher Quinlan KC (England, chair), Adam Casselden SC (Australia) and Marcello D'Orey (Portugal) as the independent disciplinary committee to hear the case and consider whether misconduct took place.

"The hearing will take place by video conference, on 13 July."

Sexton missed the latter stages of the season with a groin injury sustained in Ireland's Six Nations title and Grand Slam-clinching victory over England in Dublin on 18 March.

He is among a 42-man Ireland squad which has been training in camp since 19 June.

The fly-half will retire after the World Cup in the autumn.