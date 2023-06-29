Gareth Davies scored Wales' only try against England in the 2015 World Cup victory at Twickenham

The World Cup stars have always aligned for Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies who is looking to be a leading light once more on the global stage.

This competition has coincided with Davies producing his finest form in the last two tournaments.

Few Welsh fans will forget his predatory try against England at Twickenham in 2015 which helped Wales steal victory against the host nation.

Four years later, Davies excelled in the global tournament in Japan in the side that reached the semi-finals, typified by an important interception try against Australia in the pool victory.

Seven of his 15 tries for Wales have come in World Cup campaigns, and now he hopes to play a pivotal part in France when this particular competition starts in September.

"I've loved the last two World Cups that I've been involved in," said Davies, 32.

"I think it's just the preparation that leads into it. I love the pre-season side of things. We train hard. I feel like I benefit a lot, especially in this environment. Hopefully I can keep going the next couple of months and we'll see how we're looking for the World Cup."

This aspiration might have not have looked possible when Davies was dropped for the last two international campaigns, missing the 2022 autumn internationals and 2023 Six Nations.

His last international was the Six Nations home defeat to Italy in March 2022, but a strong finish to this season with Scarlets has seen him back in Wales head coach Warren Gatland's plans.

"I didn't really think too much about it," said Davies.

"It was always in the back of my head, to finish the season as strong as I could. Who knew, really? I was pleased to get named in the squad.

"I'll put my head down and work as hard as I can. Hopefully I'll make the cut to France."

Rhys Webb's withdrawal from the squad means Davies is one of three remaining scrum-halves in the 47-man squad, alongside Tomos Williams and Kieran Hardy.

Wales have included three number nines in the squad for the last four World Cup tournaments, after Steve Hansen took only Gareth Cooper and Dwayne Peel to New Zealand in 2003 with wing Shane Williams acting as back-up.

"In 2015 and 2019, we took three nines but who knows?" said Davies.

"We have been told it's two or three nines so that's up to Gats. Between the three of us, we're all working hard and we all get on with each other. We'll see what Gats thinks."

Davies has been involved in the mini-camps at Wales' Vale of Glamorgan base before the squad officially joined up this week ahead of travelling to Switzerland next week.

"I think the days were shorter, that is probably the only mini thing about it," said Davies.

"The sessions were still as intense as any other day. It's been good, very enjoyable and looking forward to the next block which is going to go up to a different level again.

"Everybody is in now and the 'mini' aspect has gone. There are full days now, double days with sessions in the morning and afternoon."

Gareth Davies has played 67 internationals for Wales

Davies has also caused a stir on social media with his powerful physique which he admits has attracted some ribbing from his team-mates.

"I'm not on Twitter or anything like that, so I've not seen too many comments. but the boys have given me a bit of stick," said Davies.

"They think there's a few filters on the pictures. Maybe the cameraman has put some filter on it! I'm feeling pretty good.

"We're only four or five weeks in but from day one, I'm feeling fitter than where I was. I'm working really hard and hopefully I can keep improving."

Davies admits he enjoys the hard work.

"I don't usually get a normal pre-season, I haven't had a full pre-season for a couple of years as we usually have summer tours," said Davies.

"It's my third proper full pre-season and the other two have been the previous World Cups. I do really enjoy it.

"It's obviously hard work but I feel it puts me in a good place ready to start the season. Hopefully I'll be ready to go in a couple of months' time.

"Gats puts a lot of pressure on us as nines to be the fittest in the squad. Between the three of us at the moment I think we are, so we're in a good place.

"The way we want to play is with speed so it's very important for us nines to be as fit as we can. I like working with Gats and with Mike (Forshaw), the new defence coach, and Kingy (attack coach Alex King) as well, there's a good balance of coaches there."