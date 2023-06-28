Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

London Scottish last visited the Mennaye on October 2022

Cornish Pirates will begin the new Championship season with a home game against London Scottish.

The tie will be played over the weekend of Saturday 21 October, while the Scots will host the Pirates on the final day of the season, on 25 May.

After hosting Bedford a week later, Pirates' first away trip is to Championship champions Jersey Reds on Saturday 4 November.

The league season starts later because of the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Championship sides have been included in the group stages of the tournament for the first time, with pool matches taking place over five consecutive weekends from 8-10 September until 6-8 October, during the World Cup.

The cup semi-finals will take place on 17 February, with the final on 16 March.

Pirates will host Hartpury in their final game before Christmas, on 23 December, a week after going to league runners-up and Championship Cup winners Ealing.

All matchdays are subject to change and can be moved to the Friday evening or the Sunday of the weekend they are planned for.

Cornish Pirates Championship fixtures 2023-24

21 Oct London Scottish (home)

28 Oct Bedford (home)

4 Nov Jersey Reds (away)

18 Nov Caldy (home)

25 Nov Ampthill (away)

2 December Doncaster (home)

16 Dec Ealing (away)

23 Dec Hartpury (home)

13 Jan Cambridge (away)

20 Jan Nottingham (home)

27 Jan Coventry (away)

3 February Bedford (away)

24 Feb Jersey Reds (home)

2 Mar Caldy (away)

9 Mar Ampthill (home)

23 Mar Doncaster (away)

6 Apr Ealing (home)

13 Apr Hartpury (away)

20 Apr Cambridge (home)

4 May Nottingham (away)

11 May Coventry (home)

25 May London Scottish (away)