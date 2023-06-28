Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Jersey Reds won 20 and lost just one of their 22 league games last season

Jersey Reds will begin the defence of their Championship title with a home game against Coventry on 21 October.

Coventry, who finished third in the league last season, will also be Jersey's final opponents when they visit Butts Park Arena on 25 May.

Like last season Jersey face Ealing just before Christmas - they host the league runners-up on 23 December before travelling to west London on 13 April.

The league season starts later due to the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Championship sides have been included in the group stages of the tournament for the first time, with pool matches taking place over five consecutive weekends from 8-10 September until 6-8 October, during the World Cup.

The cup semi-finals will take place on 17 February, with the final on 16 March.

All match days are subject to change and can be moved to the Friday evening or the Sunday of the weekend they are planned for.

Jersey Reds Championship fixtures 2023-24

21 Oct Coventry (home)

28 Oct London Scottish (away)

4 Nov Cornish Pirates (home)

18 Nov Bedford (home)

25 Nov Caldy (away)

2 Dec Ampthill (home)

16 Dec Doncaster (away)

23 Dec Ealing (home)

13 Jan Hartpury (away)

20 Jan Cambridge (home)

27 Jan Nottingham (away)

3 Feb London Scottish (home)

24 Feb Cornish Pirates (away)

2 Mar Bedford (away)

9 Mar Caldy (home)

23 Mar Ampthill (away)

6 Apr Doncaster (home)

13 Apr Ealing (away)

20 Apr Hartpury (home)

4 May Cambridge (away)

11 May Nottingham (home)

25 May Coventry (away)