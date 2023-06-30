Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Born in Somerset, Ed Scragg qualifies for Wales through his mother's side of the family, who hail from Neath

Former London Irish second-row Ed Scragg has signed for the Scarlets for the 2023-24 season.

The Wales Under-20s cap will link up with the squad for pre-season next month.

Scragg, 22, and who has also played for Cornish Pirates and Plymouth will be part of a restructured Scarlets senior academy.

"Ed is a talented young Welsh lock with a lot of potential," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

Scragg played at the 2019 Junior World Championships in Argentina alongside current Scarlets Jac Price, Morgan Jones, Ryan Conbeer, Sam Costelow, Tomi Lewis and Kemlsey Mathias.

Scragg came through the Dragons Academy while also studying sports management at Cardiff Met University.

After a spell with Cornish Pirates, where he also went out on loan to Plymouth Albion, he joined London Irish in June 2022, playing six matches in a Premiership Cup campaign that saw the Exiles reach the final.

In March, the 22-year-old headed down under to join Sydney University on a loan deal.

London Irish went into administration in June and are not able to play in any league next season after being suspended from the Premiership.

"It was sad to finish my time at London Irish in the manner that it ended and I'd like to thank the club for the opportunity they gave me and wish everyone well for the next chapter," said Scragg.

"I am grateful to the Scarlets for giving me the chance to continue my professional career and I am excited about linking with a great club with a proud history when I return to Wales now I have finished my time playing in Sydney."