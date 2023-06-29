Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rugby has been played on the Rodney Parade site since 1877

Dragons are due to discover on Friday whether or not a takeover deal for the Newport-based club has been successful.

Dragons are the only region to be owned by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

However a return to private ownership has been a condition of the new six-year deal signed between the regions and WRU in March.

The deadline for that move is 30 June following extensive talks between the governing body and a consortium led by Dragons chairman David Buttress.

Dragons have been owned by the WRU since the summer of 2017 when the governing body increased its 50 per cent share in a takeover that included the nine-acre Rodney Parade site.

Whether a deal can be thrashed out remains to be seen and Dragons will continue to operate if Friday's deadline passes without agreement.

However there now appears to be a general willingness on both sides for the new deal to go through at some point.

How did we get here?

Newport Gwent Dragons were formed as part of Welsh top-tier rugby's transition from a club to regional structure 20 years ago.

However financial difficulties saw the WRU step-in in the summer of 2017 when the club was rebranded simply 'Dragons'.

Cwmbran-born former Just Eat UK chief executive David Buttress was appointed chairman later that year and he was instrumental in the name being amended to Dragons RFC.

The WRU takeover included buying Rodney Parade, with second-tier Newport RFC moving out of the clubhouse and taking some games elsewhere in the city.

David Buttress has been chairman of Dragons RFC since 2017

Newport County's place in the EFL's third-tier League Two means they have first call on fixtures at Rodney Parade, where they pay to be tenants of the WRU.

A new deal could see the WRU remain as landlords, with a commitment to develop the city-centre site, while Dragons would sign a long-term lease.

However a sticking point could be over who takes in certain match-day revenues.

Dragons - like their counterparts Cardiff, Scarlets and Ospreys - have continued to be dogged by financial issues with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic having a major influence on cashflow.

Buttress has previously said he felt there has been an "unhealthy focus" on the national teams within the WRU and the community, women's and regional game had been neglected.

An extension to Friday's deadline is a realistic possibility however that will not affect matters on the field.

Dai Flanagan's squad have already returned for pre-season training.

However it will pose a first challenge for the WRU's new chairman Richard Collier-Keywood in decided the best way forward.