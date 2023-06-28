Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lucy Packer has won 12 caps for England

England international Lucy Packer has signed a new deal with Premiership Women's Rugby club Harlequins.

The 23-year-old scrum-half has made 71 appearances across five seasons with Quins, and helped the side win the league title in 2020-21.

She made her international debut in 2019 and featured for the Red Roses at the 2021 Rugby World Cup, starting the final defeat by New Zealand.

Packer helped England win a Six Nations Grand Slam this year.

"It's a special squad to be a part of and we're confident we're heading in the right direction," she told the club website. external-link

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to develop my game further."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Packer's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.