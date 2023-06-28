Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Pittman played against Cornish Pirates in February 2022

Cornish Pirates have signed former Jersey back Tom Pittman.

The 24-year-old, who can play at fly-half or centre, has agreed a one-year deal at the Pirates.

Pittman has spent the past two years at Jersey and helped then islanders win the Championship title last season.

"We see him as a good fit for us. He has played most of his rugby at fly-half but can also play 12, which provides a little flexibility," said Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle.

"A livewire, who is tough in contact, at a young age he has also importantly been a proven Championship performer."

Pittman is the latest player to join the club this month. A dozen Exeter Chiefs players agreed dual-registration deals last week, while four Ealing players have joined on loan.