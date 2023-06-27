Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Evan Hill earns his first start after coming on as a second half replacement against New Zealand

Under-20 World Championship: Wales v Japan Venue: Danie Craven Stadium, Stellenbosch, South Africa Date: Thursday, 28 June Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C & the BBC iPlayer. Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have made two starting changes for their second outing of the U20s World Championship against Japan.

Both come in the pack, with Louis Fletcher replacing Ellis Fackrell at tighthead prop for Thursday's game.

Fletcher's fellow Osprey Evan Hill earns his first start, coming in for Liam Edwards in the second row.

Wales will be looking to bounce back after a single-point loss to Pool A rivals New Zealand in their opening game on Saturday.

There are also two new additions on the bench, with tighthead prop Kian Hire and back row Mackenzie Martin getting the nod.

Wales head coach Mark Jones said the selection is a vote of confidence after their gutsy display against the Baby Blacks.

"It's a reward for the boys - we haven't had many games, so we need to build some cohesion in the team, and we want to make the team difficult to get in to," Jones said.

"Although it was a positive performance in lots of areas, we didn't win.

"Looking at the scoreline, had we performed to the level we expected we probably would have got over the line.

"We're all about the performance and usually winning takes care of itself."

Japan were beaten 75-12 by France who currently top Pool A, but Jones said they will not be taking them lightly.

"We've spent a lot of our time fixing up our own game," he said.

"We have looked at Japan, it's clear their scoreline against France isn't flattering but it wasn't very flattering when we played them [in the Six Nations].

"In terms of the context of the tournament it is very important to try and get as many points as possible as we can. If we can get maximum points, then that would be terrific but first of all we have to win the game and that is not going to be easy."

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Llien Morgan (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Harri Houston (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Evan Hill (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons - capt), Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby), Seb Driscoll (Harlequins), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Harri Wilde (Cardiff Rugby), Harri Williams (Scarlets).