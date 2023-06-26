Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellie Kildunne has made 23 appearances over two seasons with Harlequins

England full-back Ellie Kildunne has signed a new contract with Women's Premier 15s club Harlequins.

The 23-year-old has won 34 international caps, helping the Red Roses to four Six Nations Grand Slams.

"We had our ups and downs last season but I can't wait to see where this group can go," Kildunne told the club website. external-link

"We're building something really special and I'm excited to be a part of it."

She joined Harlequins in 2021 after spells with Keighley, Gloucester-Hartpury and Wasps.

The south-west London club have not disclosed the length of her new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.