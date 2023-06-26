Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Caulfield made a century of appearances for Cornish Pirates before moving to London Irish

Bristol Bears have signed lock Josh Caulfield from London Irish following their suspension from the Premiership.

Caulfield, 26, made 12 Premiership appearances for the Exiles, who are now in administration, after arriving from Cornish Pirates in 2022.

The Bristol-born player featured more than 100 times for the Championship side, and has also represented England at an under-18 and under-20 level.

The versatile forward can play anywhere across the second row.

"Josh is a local lad with a great attitude and desire to improve, so we're pleased to be able to bolster our second-row ranks and add even more competition for places," Bristol's director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"He is hard-working, versatile and has good experience in the Championship and Premiership."