England: Billy Vunipola 'positive' about chances of making World Cup after surgery

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Vunipola gestures while playing for Saracens
Billy Vunipola has not played since injuring his knee on Saracens duty on 9 April

England number eight Billy Vunipola says his prospects of playing at the World Cup are "positive" after undergoing knee surgery.

The 30-year-old, who has not played since April, is not in England's latest training squad, which was announced on Monday, as he recuperates.

"I understand exactly what needs to be done over the next few weeks," he said.

Players from Sale and Saracens are also absent, while Beno Obano and Will Joseph are dropped.

Vunipola added: "The medical team are positive about my prospects."

Bath loose-head prop Obano and new Harlequins centre Joseph drop out as the squad is cut from 38 to 36 players.

Players from Saracens and Sale who featured in the Premiership final will be added to the training squad once their five-week rest period elapses at the end of this week.

Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ollie Lawrence and Jack Walker remain in camp to continue their rehabilitation from injury.

England begin a four-Test summer series against Wales on 5 August and will also play Fiji and Ireland before their World Cup campaign gets under way with a Pool D meeting against Argentina in Marseille on 9 September.

England boss Steve Borthwick is due to announce his 33-man squad for the World Cup On 7 August.

The tournament, which will be hosted by France, starts on 8 September.

England squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire, Dan Cole, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, Zach Mercer, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava-Ruskin, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 10:49

    Simmonds, Mercer, Earls. all better options at 8 if we have a game plan other than 'bish bash boshing' it up the middle?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:52

      SD replied:
      Ben Earl is a 7 not 8.
      Simmonds too lightweight although a really good player. Mercer? Needs a look at in training.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:49

    Billy has no footwork which all the best no 8s currently have - Doris, Alldritt, Savea - so he ends up running at opposition and not into gaps or weak shoulders. Teams at international level learnt all you needed to do was chop tackle Billy and he was easy to stop. Add in his lack of lineout catching, lack of mobility around the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 10:37

    Big Billy is still by far the the best option we have. He is one of the few players in our squad who can actually get over the gain line and is a principled man on and off the pitch.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 10:40

      The Academy replied:
      Doesn't play for your team champ.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 10:31

    If an unfit Billy is the best England have then we have no chance.

    • Reply posted by rsmatthews, today at 10:37

      rsmatthews replied:
      First half of this conditional is redundant.

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 10:28

    8 is a bit of a weak position for England at the moment.

    If Billy can rediscover his previous form he could be a big asset but it's a big if.

    Dombrandt like Van Poorvliet have had huge opportunities to nail the 8 and 9 shirt respectively but haven't taken them. Need to look at alternative options.

    Mercer and Mitchell - big chances for them now.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:33

      SD replied:
      Agree. I've been a fan of Dombrandt but he got badly found out against France in a power game(as did most of Eng to be fair).

      Billy at his best is world class but he's been a way off that.

      Likewise JvP, burst into team on Aus tour and looked brilliant but since then his delivery slow. Mitchell and Quirke future.

      Mercer? Great player but not massive. If he makes the hard yards then definitely.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 10:24

    Sorry Faletau

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 10:23

    Billy V form been patchy especially for England last couple years but England do need a hard carrying number 8 and Dombrandt isn't that.

    If he gets fully match fit then Billy should get in wider squad.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 10:29

      The Academy replied:
      Vunipola in 2016 form walks into the side, the Vunipola we've seen for large stretches after that shouldn't. I don't really have any trust that Borthwick will set the team up in such a way Dombrandt or Mercer flourish though. Lawes (sadly) I suspect will be picked at blind side so that should be the hard carrier, him and Vunipola in the same back row is running in treacle.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 10:22

    If Billy can get 'fit' and injury free then he is a must for me! Much as falatau is for us!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:42

      SD replied:
      Well Faletau pretty much always has a 8/10 game, rarely is he less than very good.
      Billy at his best is world class but he's been a long way from that so not an automatic pick these days.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 10:22

    The management have to look at all options and Billy is one of them.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 10:18

    Hmmmm, Billy after surgery, right man for the job with such a massive pool of players available?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 10:21

      SD replied:
      That's it skz, I mean vvales. Concentrate on all things England. Be it womens rugby, senior football team, U21 football and the old favourite England rugby.

  • Comment posted by BBBC, today at 10:16

    Fantastic 8, but way past his best now sadly. I fear this World Cup England team will barely make the quarter finals.

  • Comment posted by The Old punch Bowl D4, today at 10:13

    Way past his sell by date.

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 10:12

    Bit confused by the series of training squads rather than start big then cut down over time since you get to see the players interact with everyone rather than just those in this particular squad.

    Then again, I'm not the head coach and I'm not an England supporter. See you lot 5th August

    • Reply posted by short and curly, today at 10:24

      short and curly replied:
      Yes you are confused! Semi finalists back last week, finalists now.

  • Comment posted by Rollman, today at 10:09

    He would be a key addition to England if fit - he has point of difference. Ball carrying, gain line success and excellent hands.

    Dombrant is not test match quality, he is an extremely strong club player but I don't see the physicality in him for the international game.

    Vunipola will make opponents think and plan, Dombrant won't.

    • Reply posted by Munster, today at 10:13

      Munster replied:
      It would be Dombrant all the way for me.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:06

    Still doesn’t tell us much. Convinced that SB doesn’t leave anyone out for personal reasons, which is a positive and obviously he is monitoring the injured. Looks ok to me.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:01

    I like the fact than Blamire is still in with Dunn dropping out; could never understand after his cameos why Jones and then Borthwick didn't pick him. Great to see Obano in after that injury, underrated scrummager and good around the park, he's above M Vunipola for me. Not sure B Vunipola ever comes back firing after injury so a bit of a concern to see him front and centre in updates.

    • Reply posted by HYPERBOLE, today at 10:18

      HYPERBOLE replied:
      It looks like Dunn is still in and Obano is now out.

