Siwan Lillicrap made her senior Wales debut against Ireland in the 2016 Six Nations

Former Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap says the "time is right to step away" from her playing career after confirming her retirement.

Although Lilicrap did not feature in Gloucester-Hartpury's 34-19 win over Exeter Chiefs which secured the Premier15s title, she gained a winner's medal.

The 35-year-old lock called time on her international career in November 2022 following the World Cup.

"I've had amazing times throughout rugby," Lillicrap told BBC Sport Wales.

"To finish off with Gloucester Hartpury winning the Prem is like the dream ending.

"I'll miss the girls and I'll miss everything that goes with rugby but the time is right to step away from playing.

"I'm emotional. It's happy tears but I'm sad at the same time because I know how much I'm going to miss the camaraderie.

"Hopefully I can get back in another way in the future."

Over 9,000 were present at Kingsholm Stadium, which was rebranded as 'Queensholm' for the game between the two rivals from south west England.

For Swansea-born Lillicrap it contrasted to the women's game when she had started her playing career, having to wait until she was 17 to play for local side Waunarlwydd.

"To think when I started playing we barely had anyone watching women's rugby," Lillicrap said.

"To have 9,000 people in a club rugby game watching a fantastic brand of rugby, and what a game it was, shows the growth.

"These aren't just family and friends now of players - this is beyond that.

"The world is noticing how good women's rugby is and it's so special to be able to finish like this.

"Hopefully in Wales we can get to this point as well and get more people in club games in Wales and grow that because this is really, really special."

Lillicrap made her debut against Ireland in 2016, becoming captain in 2019, and made 51 international appearances before retiring after last year's World Cup in New Zealand.

She was the first female player to win a professional contract from the Welsh Rugby Union and had joined Gloucester-Hartpury from Premier 15s rivals Bristol Bears in June 2022 having previously played for Swansea RFC and Ospreys.

"I look back and think it's been a whirlwind," Lillicrap added.

"I've had the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. I've had the best times of my life but hopefully we've left it in a better place for future generations.

"A little girl's come over from Wales, I see her after every international game, and she was calling me over

"Her mum just said 'Thank you for everything that you've done for the game and the little girl gave me a massive hug.

"That's what it's all about. I've had amazing experiences but hopefully I've my journey and the shirts in a better place.

"For little girls like that to be in a different position to what I've been in when I was growing up."

Lillicrap already works with Wales' Under-18s and Under-20s women's teams.

"I love working with our future generations and hopefully I can excel at that and hopefully give back to those girls," she said.