Premier 15s final: Gloucester-Hartpury v Exeter Chiefs Gloucester-Hartpury: (17) 34 Tries: K Jones, Lund, Beckett, Penalty, Neumann Pens: Sing Cons: Sing 2 Exeter Chiefs: (7) 19 Tries: Tuttosi, McGoverne, Jeffries Cons: McGoverne, Cantorna

Gloucester-Hartpury overcame Exeter Chiefs 34-19 to become Premier 15s champions for the first time.

Tries from Kelsey Jones, Rachel Lund and Sarah Beckett gave Gloucester a 17-7 half-time lead, with Emily Tuttosi scoring for Exeter.

A penalty try after Claudia MacDonald slapped the ball away from danger extended the Cherry and Whites' lead.

Liv McGoverne's score gave Exeter hope but Lisa Neumann strolled over to confirm Gloucester-Hartpury's win.

Ebony Jeffries touched down with a late consolation for the visitors but it was the Cherry and Whites who deservedly celebrated at the final whistle.

Sean Lynn's side, who finished top of the league in the regular season, triumphed in front of a record final crowd of 9,668 - in what was the first showpiece played by two teams from outside London.

Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, chosen as the venue during the campaign, was rebranded as 'Queensholm' for the week to mark the occasion and the match more than lived up to expectations, despite the hot and humid conditions.

There was heartache for Exeter as they fell to their second successive final defeat and failed to add the league title to their Allianz Cup triumph.

Beckett returns from sin-bin to score crucial try

Gloucester-Hartpury came out firing and took the lead in the fifth minute when Jones went over from a driving maul after a line-out.

Co-captain Natasha Hunt, who was influential throughout at scrum-half, almost added another try but was held up by a brilliant Gabby Cantorna tackle.

Number eight Beckett escaped with a yellow card for a thumping tackle on Hope Rogers that could have seen her sent off - and moments later the Chiefs made use of their extra player to send Tuttosi over for a try converted by McGoverne.

That gave Susie Appleby's side the lead but it was short lived as the busy Hunt fed Lund who crossed in the corner to restore the Cherry and Whites' advantage.

England international Beckett made up for her sin-binning by powering past two Exeter defenders to score on the stroke of half-time.

Gloucester-Hartpury maintain tempo to secure title

Lisa Neumann scores Gloucester-Hartpury's fifth try

Gloucester-Hartpury again started at full throttle in the second half and their pressure resulted in a penalty try when MacDonald prevented Gloucester competing for a possible try from a cross-field kick, earning herself 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

It then became 14 v 14 when Lund was shown a yellow card after failing to get into the right position to tackle Rachel Johnson.

The Chiefs struck back with a flowing move resulting in fly-half McGoverne going over but Sing's penalty settled Gloucester-Hartpury's nerves.

Exeter's Kate Zackary was the fourth player to be sin-binned and the Chiefs had to scramble in defence to stop a cramping Tatyana Heard scoring in the corner.

Replacement Neumann went over for the fifth try as Gloucester-Hartpury punished a tiring Exeter defence before the celebrations began in earnest.

What they said

Co-captains Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft get the party started

Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn: "This is a special group. I have been pleased with them all season. They have just kept going and going and it's been a long season.

"It shows the character of the individuals that Sarah Beckett and Mo Hunt have. At the beginning of the year they were very disappointed [to miss out on England World Cup selection] and that is sport sometimes, it doesn't always go your way.

"But they just showed what they can do and what they can control."

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby: "Today hurts because we are better than that. I'm absolutely gutted at our performance, even more so than last year. We won't solve it today and we haven't become a bad team overnight but this is a real moment to learn form and move forward.

"We are disappointed now but tomorrow we will be excited about what has happened today from a bigger perspective and everyone will go again."

Line-ups

Gloucester-Hartpury: Sing; Rugman, Lund, Heard, Venner; George, Hunt (co-capt); Muir, Kelsey Jones, Delgado, Monaghan, Aldcroft (co-capt), Matthews, Lewis, Beckett.

Replacements: Powell, Buggy, Tuipulotu, Learned, Neve Jones, Blackburn, Bridger, Neumann.

Exeter: Doidge; Sinclair, Zackary, Cantorna, MacDonald; McGoverne, Robinson; Rogers, Tuttosi, Menin, Fryday, Leitch (capt), McMahon, Allen, Johnson.

Replacements: Moloney, Turani, Jacoby, Fleming, Jeffries, McDonald, Wilkins, Buchanan.