Gloucester-Hartpury 34-19 Exeter Chiefs: Cherry and Whites win Premier 15s final at 'Queensholm'

Premier 15s final: Gloucester-Hartpury v Exeter Chiefs
Gloucester-Hartpury: (17) 34
Tries: K Jones, Lund, Beckett, Penalty, Neumann Pens: Sing Cons: Sing 2
Exeter Chiefs: (7) 19
Tries: Tuttosi, McGoverne, Jeffries Cons: McGoverne, Cantorna

Gloucester-Hartpury overcame Exeter Chiefs 34-19 in the Premier 15s final to win their first league title.

Tries from Kelsey Jones, Rachel Lund and Sarah Beckett gave Gloucester a 17-7 half-time lead, with Emily Tuttosi scoring for Exeter.

A penalty try after Claudia MacDonald slapped the ball away from danger extended the Cherry and Whites' lead.

Liv McGoverne's score gave Exeter hope but Lisa Neumann strolled over to confirm Gloucester-Hartpury's win.

Ebony Jeffries touched down with a late consolation for the visitors but it was the Cherry and Whites who deservedly celebrated at the final whistle.

Sean Lynn's side, who finished top of the league in the regular season, triumphed in front of a record final crowd of 9,668 - in what was the first showpiece played by two teams from outside London.

Gloucester's Kingsholm Stadium, chosen as the venue during the campaign, was rebranded as 'Queensholm' for the week to mark the occasion and the match more than lived up to expectations, despite the hot and humid conditions.

There was heartache for Exeter as they fell to their second successive final defeat and failed to add the league title to their Allianz Cup triumph.

Beckett returns from sin-bin to score crucial try

Gloucester-Hartpury came out firing and took the lead in the fifth minute when Jones went over from a driving maul after a line-out.

Co-captain Natasha Hunt, who was influential throughout at scrum-half, almost added another try but was held up by a brilliant Gabby Cantorna tackle.

Number eight Beckett escaped with a yellow card for a thumping tackle on Hope Rogers that could have seen her sent off - and moments later the Chiefs made use of their extra player to send Tuttosi over for a try converted by McGoverne.

That gave Susie Appleby's side the lead but it was short lived as the busy Hunt fed Lund who crossed in the corner to restore the Cherry and Whites' advantage.

England international Beckett made up for her sin-binning by powering past two Exeter defenders to score on the stroke of half-time.

Gloucester-Hartpury maintain tempo to secure title

Lisa Neumann scores Gloucester's fifth try against Exeter in the Premier 15s final
Lisa Neumann scores Gloucester-Hartpury's fifth try

Gloucester-Hartpury again started at full throttle in the second half and their pressure resulted in a penalty try when MacDonald prevented Gloucester competing for a possible try from a cross-field kick, earning herself 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

It then became 14 v 14 when Lund was shown a yellow card after failing to get into the right position to tackle Rachel Johnson.

The Chiefs struck back with a flowing move resulting in McGoverne going over but Sing's penalty settled Gloucester-Hartpury's nerves.

Exeter's Kate Zackary was the fourth player to be sin-binned and the Chiefs had to scramble in defence to stop a cramping Tatyana Heard scoring in the corner.

Replacement Neumann went over for the fifth try as Gloucester-Hartpury - who donated their match fees to former Gloucester men's lock Ed Slater's motor neurone disease campaign - punished a tiring Exeter defence before the celebrations began in earnest.

What they said

Co-captains Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft celebrate with the Premier 15s trophy
Gloucester-Hartpury co-captains Natasha Hunt and Zoe Aldcroft get the party started

Gloucester-Hartpury head coach Sean Lynn: "This is a special group. I have been pleased with them all season. They have just kept going and going and it's been a long season.

"It shows the character of the individuals that Sarah Beckett and Mo Hunt have. At the beginning of the year they were very disappointed [to miss out on England World Cup selection] and that is sport sometimes, it doesn't always go your way.

"But they just showed what they can do and what they can control."

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby: "Today hurts because we are better than that. I'm absolutely gutted at our performance, even more so than last year.

"We won't solve it today and we haven't become a bad team overnight but this is a real moment to learn form and move forward.

"We are disappointed now but tomorrow we will be excited about what has happened today from a bigger perspective and everyone will go again."

Previous Premier 15s finals

  • 2017-2018 - Saracens 24-20 Harlequins
  • 2018-2019 - Saracens 33-17 Harlequins
  • 2019-2020 - Season cancelled due to Covid-19
  • 2020-2021 - Harlequins 25-17 Saracens
  • 2021-2022 - Saracens 43-21 Exeter Chiefs

Line-ups

Gloucester-Hartpury: Sing; Rugman, Lund, Heard, Venner; George, Hunt (co-capt); Muir, Kelsey Jones, Delgado, Monaghan, Aldcroft (co-capt), Matthews, Lewis, Beckett.

Replacements: Powell, Buggy, Tuipulotu, Learned, Neve Jones, Blackburn, Bridger, Neumann.

Exeter: Doidge; Sinclair, Zackary, Cantorna, MacDonald; McGoverne, Robinson; Rogers, Tuttosi, Menin, Fryday, Leitch (capt), McMahon, Allen, Johnson.

Replacements: Moloney, Turani, Jacoby, Fleming, Jeffries, McDonald, Wilkins, Buchanan.

Comments

Join the conversation

22 comments

  • Comment posted by Hawkeyethejock, today at 19:05

    The comments made by the Exeter coach after the match could have described the men's failings too for a season or two. Well done Gloucester! Really deserved.

  • Comment posted by jdblues, today at 18:40

    Biggest disappointment today was the poor handling by the best two teams in the country. The best team won without doubt but skill levels in women's rugby need to improve before it will gain acceptance by a wider audience.
    All finals should be on neutral pitch. Surely not beyond the RFU to get sorted? Yet another example of women's game not yet being taken as seriously as men's by those in power.

    • Reply posted by JCB, today at 18:49

      JCB replied:
      A little bitter. Hey ho.
      Best team won well...nowt to do with ground.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 18:35

    First of all it was great to see them donate their fees to Ed, lovely touch.

    Secondly what a fantastic result, typical I was away for the final but made sure I wore my Glos shirt today

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 18:34

    Pity that Mo wasn’t thought good enough to go to New Zealand.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:32

    Great game, great advert for Woman's Rugby.

    Lovely touch donating their match fees to Ed Slater.

    Classy

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:04

      SD replied:
      Well said. Shame some saddo down voted your post and no doubt will on this.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 18:31

    Well done ladies. Went to a couple of your games this year and you have all been absolutely amazing with our girls.

  • Comment posted by CreamViolinOnion, today at 18:28

    Brilliant performance from Gloucester-Hartpury. Great crowd and atmosphere as well.

  • Comment posted by Rugby fan from Russia, today at 18:27

    Congratulations to Gloucester.
    Time for the men's team to shine next.

  • Comment posted by badwolf stroud, today at 18:26

    Well done Gloucester Hartburty , all of Gloucestershire are proud of you

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 18:22

  • Comment posted by West, today at 18:21

    2 years in a row the Chiefs didn't bother turning up for the final, time for a change in personnel.

    • Reply posted by badwolf stroud, today at 18:29

      badwolf stroud replied:
      Rather begrudging, 23 women did Exeter proud,Someone always have to lose finals, try to remember they got there

  • Comment posted by GazzaD, today at 18:13

    Well done Gloucester-Hartbury. Convincing win with good ref.

    • Reply posted by Torchief, today at 18:29

      Torchief replied:
      Ref was not that good, clearly bottled the cast iron RED in the first half. Nonetheless a good win for Gloucester Hartbury who were the better side.

