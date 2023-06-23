Ian Vass: Northampton Saints defence coach leaves Premiership club
Defence coach Ian Vass has left Northampton Saints by mutual agreement.
The former scrum-half took up the job in January 2020 and helped Saints reach the Premiership play-offs in the last two seasons.
Vass began his coaching career with the Saracens academy and had a spell with England Under-20 before two years with French club Montpellier.
"Ian is a superb professional, his attitude has always been top class," said Saints boss Phil Dowson.
"Ian's departure provides us with an opportunity to refresh the coaching group for the 2023-24 season."
Vass made 57 appearances for Northampton as a player and later joined Stade Francais, Harlequins, and Bedford Blues.
"I believe now is the right time for me to seek a new challenge ... but I wish the squad every success over the seasons ahead."