Former Gloucester lock Ed Slater retired from rugby last year following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease

Gloucester-Hartpury players will donate their match fees from Saturday's Premier 15s final to Ed Slater's motor neurone disease campaign.

The 4Ed fund was set up by the former Gloucester lock last year following his diagnosis of MND which led to his retirement from rugby.

It aims to raise funds for Slater's treatment and to support his family, while also raising awareness of MND.

The idea to donate the fees came from Gloucester-Hartpury prop Kathryn Buggy.

"Making it to the final, it felt like that was enough for us, we don't need to get paid, that's not why we're there," Buggy told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We felt like the best thing to do was to donate our match fees.

"I'm still getting to play the game I love and that decision was taken away from Ed. The fact that we get to go out there on Saturday and it's promoting MND, that in itself is a win.

"It's our little bit we can do so we're happy to do it."