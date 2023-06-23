Ben Whitehouse (left) took charge of his first Test in 2015

Officiating at a rugby World Cup is a referee's dream and for Ben Whitehouse a second senior World Cup in two years as a television match official (TMO) will be the pinnacle of his career to date.

Refereeing runs in Whitehouse's blood. His father Nigel, who also worked as a policeman, was an assistant referee and TMO at the 2003 World Cup.

But while Whitehouse senior would have largely contended with verbal brickbats from fans alongside the perennial moans of coaches and players and comments in the media, the advent of social media has become an added off-field beast for match officials to contend with.

That is why, while a TMO's interventions can be game-defining, for Whitehouse it's a case of the fewer, the better. He just hopes they "come at the right moment, without affecting the game negatively".

Even when TMOs are correct they may be criticised; a quick scan of Twitter after last year's women's World Cup final showed plenty of criticism coming Whitehouse's way, something he tries to ignore.

"Years ago I used to [look at social media], but you quickly learn that for every two good comments there's 52 bad comments, so I try and stay away from that as best I can because it gets you down," he said.

"I have pretty thick skin as a police officer previous to this, but when so many people tell you you're not very good, it's not very nice.

"So I try and stay away from it [social media], I think it's great for the mental health, I really recommend it to anyone who's involved in refereeing.

"I scroll through twitter and stuff, so I'm socially aware to what's going on in the world as that's where most things are at the moment, but for me when I'm involved in a game I try and stay away from it as much as I can because it can be a very lonely place as a referee."

Social media avoidance notwithstanding, Whitehouse is relishing his maiden men's World Cup in France in the autumn.

"I'm honoured to be selected, I've been working towards it for the last three years since Covid, honoured to be representing the WRU (Welsh Rugby Union) who've always been supportive of us as referees," said Whitehouse.

"It's great to be doing it with so many friends in the group as well; Craig Evans from Wales, but also all around the world so yes, really really buzzing to get started.

"France is a special country when it comes to rugby and I think it's going to be a special tournament with so many teams that can win it, there's probably four, five, dare I say six teams that can win it and hopefully Wales are one of them!"

A busy fixture list

Whitehouse would rather see Wales in a first World Cup final than officiate the decider himself and has a busy schedule in store with TMOs set to work on 12-13 games each at the World Cup.

"We haven't had our fixtures yet, we get them next week or the week after," Whitehouse added.

"Going through the group stages we'll work with a small handful of referees by the sounds of it, I may have an idea from our warm-up games with someone like Ben O'Keefe [from New Zealand] who I've worked with and have a good relationship with.

"That [relationship] is key, it's like a 9-10 partnership, if you can build those partnerships going into these tournaments then things come across as seamless which limit, touch wood, any possible mistakes."