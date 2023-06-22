Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Jennings joined London Irish from Clermont Auvergne in 2021

Former London Irish fly-half Rory Jennings has signed for Newcastle Falcons on a two-year deal, following the Exiles' off-season demise.

The 27-year-old has Premiership experience at Bath and Irish, also having spells at Championship side Coventry and French club Clermont.

He also played in the elite European Champions Cup and is a former England Under-20 international.

He had only signed a new deal with the now defunct Irish in March 2023.

Head coach Alex Codling described Jennings as a "great character".

"He's been a key part of a London Irish team who played exceptionally well last season and I'm looking forward to seeing him make a really positive impact here," Codling added.

Jennings said of his reuniting with the new Falcons boss: "I worked with the Alex for a brief period when I went on loan from Bath to Ealing, and know him to be a very good coach.

"It'll be great to link up with him again, and I know quite a few of the other players already from either playing with them or meeting them around various things."