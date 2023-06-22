Rory Jennings: Newcastle Falcons sign ex-London Irish fly-half on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Former London Irish fly-half Rory Jennings has signed for Newcastle Falcons on a two-year deal, following the Exiles' off-season demise.
The 27-year-old has Premiership experience at Bath and Irish, also having spells at Championship side Coventry and French club Clermont.
He also played in the elite European Champions Cup and is a former England Under-20 international.
He had only signed a new deal with the now defunct Irish in March 2023.
Head coach Alex Codling described Jennings as a "great character".
"He's been a key part of a London Irish team who played exceptionally well last season and I'm looking forward to seeing him make a really positive impact here," Codling added.
Jennings said of his reuniting with the new Falcons boss: "I worked with the Alex for a brief period when I went on loan from Bath to Ealing, and know him to be a very good coach.
"It'll be great to link up with him again, and I know quite a few of the other players already from either playing with them or meeting them around various things."