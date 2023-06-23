Mark Jones won 47 caps for Wales including two Grand Slams

Under-20 World Championship: Wales v New Zealand Venue: Paarl Gymnasium, South Africa Date: Saturday, 24 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C & the BBC iPlayer. Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Even at 43, Mark Jones has already seen both the pluses and pitfalls of a career coaching rugby.

The ex-Wales wing has travelled the world, from Colwyn Bay to Christchurch via Namibia, since hanging up his boots.

However, he has also lost jobs due to Covid, ambition and the financial crisis affecting the modern game.

Now, 20 years on from preparing to play at a World Cup, he is charged with bracing Wales' best young stars for the Under-20 World Championship.

"There are certainly a few more grey hairs now than 20 years ago," he joked, thinking back to the 2003 World Cup.

"Time has flown. I was so excited back then, so I know the excitement these boys are feeling right now, especially after so many years without a World Cup."

The junior World Cup returns this weekend after a four-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also changed Jones' fortunes.

Having retired from playing in 2010, a double Grand Slam winner, the Llanelli flyer embarked on coaching career that saw him win another Six Nations with Wales, as Rob Howley's assistant.

Then followed spells at Rotherham Titans, north Wales side RGC and the 2019 World Cup with Namibia before an opportunity to join Super Rugby outfit Crusaders.

Jones, with his wife and two sons, fell in love with life in New Zealand only for the pandemic to cut short the adventure. Having returned to Wales in the off-season, he was unable to go back to Christchurch due to travel restrictions and the opportunity drifted away.

Worcester Warriors then came knocking only for the club to close its doors permanently after going bust just a year later. Jones could be forgiven for fearing he was cursed.

Then came the chance to lead Wales Under-20s to the World Cup, after Byron Hayward stepped down having finished last in the Six Nations and without a win.

"It was a shock to get the call to help out. I had been out of work for a few months having turned down a few offers from different places around the world because I was waiting for the one that felt right, and this did," said Jones.

"I'm passionate about Welsh rugby and I want these lads to have the best chance possible. It also keeps me coaching.

"I've committed to the craft of coaching. Luckily I have a very supportive family and the job has taken me all over, to a World Cup, New Zealand and back. I've been really lucky with some of the opportunities I've had though they haven't always ended well. But I've learned from every one."

As interim head coach, Jones has had just a matter of weeks to rectify issues that have been months, if not years, in the making.

Hayward complained his young players were not getting enough exposure to senior rugby, as brutally demonstrated in the record 67-7 defeat by France.

However, ironically, the financial cutbacks at Wales' four regions could be a blessing in disguise for this next generation.

"The Six Nations was disappointing from a results point of view but, as an observer back then, there were plenty of green shoots of optimism," said Jones.

"After 60 minutes in four of the five games, the average score was 20-21, so that shows these boys have the ability.

"We've only had a short period of time. We've looked at the strength in depth but also we've worked hard with the players' physicality, as well as tactically and technically in how they manage that last 20 minutes."

'Shop window'

Jones added: "The fact that regions are going to be so stretched financially and for numbers means there are going to be opportunities for these young players.

"That's the message I've tried to drip into them. Come back from South Africa with some good performances and you're putting yourself in the shop window to play regional rugby. That should be the carrot for any young player.

"Twenty years ago Steve Hansen started the process for the generation that we've seen be so successful for the national side.

"Good results don't just happen, it's about how you prepare and train. It's about creating good habits personally and that becomes a crest of a wave that infects others around you. You end up with a group at a higher level that can not just win, but win consistently."

Little is expected of Wales in a pool that includes France, Japan and New Zealand, who they face in Saturday's opener in Paarl.

However there may be greater rewards available for individuals, including Jones, than for the team.