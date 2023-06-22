Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former New Zealand U20 international Michael Collins played for Scarlets as well as Super Rugby sides Blues and Highlanders

Full-back and centre Michael Collins is leaving Ospreys after two seasons with the Welsh region.

New Zealander Collins, 30, said on social media: "Absolutely loved my time at the Ospreys", adding, "looking forward to the new challenge ahead."

He is the latest player to leave, with Alun Wyn Jones, Rhys Webb, Joe Hawkins and Tom Francis amongst those set to play elsewhere next season.

Collins played 39 games for Ospreys after signing from Super Rugby in 2021.

In his first season at the Swansea.com Stadium he made 14 starts at centre and two at full-back, scoring four tries.

In 2022/23 Collins played in 22 games, his only try coming in Ospreys Champions Cup last-16 defeat against Saracens.

His departure comes with Welsh rugby trying to come to terms with reduced funding and what Ospreys coach Toby Booth has described as "catastrophic" contract issues.

Dan Lydiate is also leaving Ospreys to return to Dragons while Gareth Anscombe's future remains unresolved.

Fly-half Steven Myler has already confirmed he will retire, hooker Scott Baldwin is hanging up his boots to take a coaching role with Newcastle Falcons and Bradley Davies has also ended his playing career.

Back-row Ethan Roots will join Hawkins at Exeter and ex-Wales Under-20s centre Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler is moving to Japan.

In more positive news, Wales prop Nicky Smith has turned down a move to England by signing a new deal to stay at Ospreys.

Wales back row forward Jac Morgan, fly-half Owen Williams, number eight Morgan Morris and centre Keiran Williams have also signed contract extensions, while James Ratti has re-joined from Cardiff.