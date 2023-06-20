Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales hooker Scott Baldwin was in his second stint at Ospreys having re-joined in 2022

Wales and Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin has called time on his playing career to take up a coaching role with Newcastle Falcons.

Baldwin had signed to play for the Welsh region next season but said the opportunity to join Falcons' backroom staff was "too good to turn down".

The 34-year-old won 37 caps for Wales and had 179 outings for Ospreys.

Baldwin also played three seasons in the English Premiership with Harlequins and Worcester Warriors.

He will join a new-look Falcons management team as their defence coach.

"It is a tough decision knowing I can still play professionally, but someone once told me it's better to retire a year early than a year too late," Baldwin wrote on social media.

"Thank you to everyone that's made it the journey it's been. I've loved every minute and will be eternally grateful to the game and the people involved."

Falcon's new head coach Alex Codling said: "I first met Scott when I was forwards coach at Harlequins, I enjoyed working him and you could see straight away he was a top professional.

"He's got a huge amount of experience from playing in the Premiership, URC (United Rugby Championship) and internationally over a number of years, and he'll bring a wealth of knowledge to the role."

Baldwin is the latest Wales player to retire ahead of this autumn's World Cup, following the likes of Ospreys colleagues Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb in hanging up his boots.