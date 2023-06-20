Rachel Johnson (left) and Charli Jacoby are two of Exeter's United States internationals

When Exeter walk out to face Gloucester in Saturday's Premier 15s final, they will not just be carrying the hopes of Devon, but also of North America.

Seven of the Chiefs squad that beat Saracens in the Premier 15s semi-final earlier this month come from the United States or Canada, adding to Italian, Australian, New Zealand and British influences in the camp.

"Right off the bat it's people that I can actually understand what they're saying," jokes United States captain and Exeter centre or flanker Kate Zackary.

"It's good to have familiar faces. Thinking back to that first year, to come over and just have a few familiar faces was just a bit more comforting.

"As the years have progressed we've all seen it as a really good opportunity for us to work on our craft and linking together.

"When we go away for US things and we're struggling to get opportunities together there, we're able to at least work on some smaller connections here together which hopefully you'll continue to see in some of our international play when we leave here."

Zackary and US team-mate Hope Rogers each scored a try in the win over Saracens last week - prop Rogers was alongside Canadians Emily Tuttosi and DaLeaka Menin in the front row while Rachel Johnson was also in the pack.

Zackary and Gabby Cantorna were in Exeter's midfield while prop Charli Jacoby was on the bench.

"A lot of people I've spoken to back home have watched every weekend, it's not just players, it's fans, it's USA fans who are starting to watch more," Zackary told BBC Sport.

"They're invested in seeing the US players being successful, they're even looking into Chiefs kits, Sale kits, wherever we've got players they're becoming big fans.

"I think they're seeing it as the place to come to see it as somewhere to play the best rugby in their careers."

USA captain Kate Zackary has been a mainstay of Exeter's side since they first joined Premier 15s in 2020

So can Exeter's North American contingent help them make history and win a league and cup double, having lost out in the final 12 months go?

"Last year I think we put a lot into our semi-final and almost didn't have more to give," says Johnson, who won her first United States cap in 2018 and has been at Exeter for three years.

"This year I think we're a little bit more seasoned, a little bit more experienced, so I feel like this was a really great stepping stone for the final - instead of feeling like we exhausted ourselves to get there.

"I think the experience we brought in from last year was a little bit in our preparation, and a bit in our mental skills and mental prep, so the vibe at camp right now is really awesome," adds Johnson at opponents Gloucester's Kingsholm ground - temporarily renamed 'Queensholm' - where the final will be staged.

"We're not quite as nervous as we were last year, but definitely prepared and serious about the occasion."

So should Exeter be victorious on Saturday, expect celebrations on both sides of the Atlantic.