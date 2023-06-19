Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Frankie Nowell, the younger brother of England and British and Irish Lions winger Jack, is one of those joining Cornish Pirates

Cornish Pirates have agreed dual-registration deals with a dozen players from Premiership side Exeter Chiefs.

Props Matt Johnson, James Kenny and Jacob Morris along with fellow forward Ben Grubb, Max Norey and Cory Teague all return to the Mennaye having previously spent time at Pirates.

Winger Arthur Relton also returns as five new faces join the club.

Hooker Harry Hocking, fly-half Iwan Jenkins, prop Fin Richardson and backs Dan John and Frankie Nowell all join.

Nowell, 20, is the younger brother of England and British and Irish lions winger Jack who has just left Exeter for a move French side La Rochelle.

Like his brother he played for Penzance and Newlyn's youth teams before following a similar path to his brother's to Exeter.

"We are really pleased once again with our relationship with Exeter Chiefs and the level of players who will be with us," Cornish Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle told the club website.

"Some of the lads we know quite well, whilst others will be fresh to an environment that has worked in the past and no doubt will once again as we move forward."