Benhard Janse van Rensburg scored four tries in 19 Premiership outings last season

Bristol Bears have signed centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg from London Irish after the Exiles filed for administration.

The 26-year-old South African, who can also play at fly-half, has scored 11 tries in 42 Premiership appearances.

"Benhard has been one of the outstanding centres in the Premiership over the past two seasons," Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"His experience, versatility and skillset makes him a superb addition."

Van Rensburg becomes the latest London Irish player to sign a deal elsewhere, after the club were suspended from the Premiership on 6 June and subsequently went into administration.

Lock Chunya Munga, prop Tarek Haffar and back-row forward Tom Pearson have all joined Northampton Saints.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks for me, but I can't wait to get started with the Bears," Van Rensburg said.

Bristol Bears have not disclosed the length of his contract at Ashton Gate.