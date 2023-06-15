Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Botterman played an influential role as England won the Grand Slam this year

Bristol Bears have signed four new players, including Saracens and England prop Hannah Botterman.

Botterman, 24, has won 35 caps for the Red Roses and joins after six years with Premier 15s rivals Sarries.

She is joined by Worcester centre Meg Varley, 23, and Scotland fly-half Meryl Smith and prop Ellian Clarke, both 22, from Edinburgh University.

"Hannah is one of the standout looseheads in world rugby," said Bristol head coach Dave Ward.

"Her ball-carrying ability and work at the breakdown is some of the best in the game and we are thrilled she has decided to join us at Bears.

"She has already won multiple Premier 15s titles and that experience will be invaluable as we continue to build a team to win the league."