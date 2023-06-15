Richard Collier-Keywood (C) takes over the WRU chair from Ieuan Evans (L) while Alison Thorne also joins the board

Richard Collier-Keywood has become the first independent chair of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

The barrister is a former senior adviser to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Collier-Keywood is joined on the WRU board by Alison Thorne who has been appointed as an independent non-executive director (INED).

Thorne, who was shortlisted for the chair post, is chair of National Dance Company Wales.

She also holds the chair of Barcud Housing Association and non-executive roles as a board member at Sport Wales, governor of Cardiff Metropolitan University and independent panel member for public appointments for Welsh Government.

Collier-Keywood, whose mother grew up in Maesteg in south Wales, becomes the first appointed - rather than elected - chair in WRU history and will take over the post officially in July from Ieuan Evans.

"I'm absolutely delighted to accept the role as chair of the WRU. Welsh rugby has always been hugely emotional for me and it is such a strength that there are millions of us that care and feel the same way," said Collier-Keywood, a former global vice-chairman of financial services firm PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers).

"The hard work of Ieuan Evans and (WRU acting chief executive) Nigel Walker over the last few months has meant that we have a solid platform to take forward."

Collier-Keywood will lead the process of appointing a permanent WRU chief executive - the role filled by Walker since the resignation of Steve Phillips following allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism within Welsh rugby's governing body.

Walker has applied to become the permanent WRU chief executive, while the organisation has one further vacant INED spot to fill following the appointment of Thorne.

Thorne said of her role: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to join the WRU board at this exciting time for the game in Wales.

"Change has been necessary and, perhaps, overdue as recognised by the commitment to a new way forward by the community and professional game members. This commitment will enable the game to become truly inclusive and successful as we all work together towards that aim.

"It will be incumbent upon myself and colleagues joining the board to ensure that progress continues to be made... Welsh rugby has been the pride of Wales and it will be a privilege to be a part of rebuilding and developing that pride and passion."

The appointments are part of modernisation proposals that were passed overwhelmingly at the WRU's extraordinary general meeting in March, which included a commitment that at least five members of the 12-person board should be women.

"We have made two hugely exciting appointments in both Alison and Richard and I welcome them both to Welsh rugby," said former Wales and British and Irish Lions wing Evans, who will stay on as chair for a short transition period and work alongside his successor over the next few weeks.

"I would like to personally thank everyone who has expressed an interest in joining the WRU board at this time of seismic change for our governance structure, we have been humbled by the high calibre of candidates in all quarters.

"Our new-look board is beginning to take shape and I have every confidence that we will have the diversity of talent and skillset to ensure our place in the elite women's and men's game and to continue to grow and support all sections of our community game, both male and female, when the process is complete."