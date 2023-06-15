Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cameron Anderson scored a try as Harlequins lost 40-19 at Sale in the Premiership Rugby Cup in November last year

Premiership club Harlequins have signed utility back Cameron Anderson from London Scottish.

The 23-year-old former Wasps man, who can play at wing or full-back, has already featured for Quins on loan in a Premiership Rugby Cup tie against Sale.

The Twickenham Stoop side have a strategic partnership with London Scottish, who finished 11th in the Championship last season.

Anderson has represented Scotland at under-20 level.

The south-west London outfit have not disclosed the length of his contract.

"We have been impressed with his form in the Championship," Quins director of performance development Tabai Matson told the club website. external-link

"He's a talented athlete, with great speed and versality and we're confident he will make a strong impact."