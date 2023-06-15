Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Titcombe was at Worcester Warriors at the beginning of the 2022-23 season, starting against Gloucester in the Premiership Cup

Scarlets have signed back-rower Teddy Leatherbarrow and fly-half Charlie Titcombe for the 2023-24 season.

They were part of the Loughborough University side who won last season's BUCS Super Rugby title.

Welsh-qualified Leatherbarrow, 23, is a Scotland U20s cap, while Titcombe, 21, is an England Students international.

"We are looking forward to welcoming both to the squad when pre-season begins next week," said transition and academy coach Scott Sneddon.

Titcombe played for Leicester Tigers U18s and has also played for Worcester Warriors.

Sale Sharks academy product Leatherbarrow captained Loughborough to the BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) title.

He represented England U18s before playing for Scotland during the 2019 U20s Six Nations and Junior World Championships.

Sneddon coached both players at Loughborough before his switch to the Scarlets last season.

"Teddy was a standout in the BUCS Super Rugby programme," said Sneddon.

"He is a good ball carrier, a big threat over the ball defensively and a physical player on both sides of the ball.

"He is also a good leader whose actions people follow on the pitch.

"Charlie is a talented fly-half, a player of real potential that has shown maturity in the last couple of years.

"He has a good variety in his kicking game alongside a running threat."