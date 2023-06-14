Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Billy Millard (left) will now be directly responsible for the men's first-team squad, with head coach Tabai Matson moving into a performance development role

Harlequins have appointed Billy Millard as director of rugby, with Tabai Matson switching from head coach to become director of performance development.

The reshuffle comes after a sixth-placed Premiership finish last season.

"In 2022-23 we did not achieve our ambitions on the pitch," chief executive Laurie Dalrymple said. external-link

"It is right that we review how to get the most out of this coaching group and we are determined to evolve and develop to ensure success."

Millard joined Quins in 2018 and served as director of rugby performance, and the 53-year-old Australian will now be directly responsible for the men's first-team squad, the coaching team and support staff.

The club have not had a director of rugby since John Kingston departed the role at the end of the 2017-18 season, when the posts of head coach and general manager of rugby (subsequently director of rugby performance) were created instead.

Former New Zealand and Fiji international Matson was appointed as head coach before the 2021-22 campaign, joining just after the Twickenham Stoop outfit had lifted the Premiership title.

Quins finished third in his first year in charge before losing to Saracens in the play-offs, and finished seven points shy of the top four last season.

The 50-year-old will now oversee "a range of initiatives across the performance programmes of both the men's and women's teams", including leading a strategic partnership with London Scottish.

Meanwhile, Danny Wilson has been appointed as coaching coordinator, with responsibility for the line-out and contact areas.

Attack coach Nick Evans and scrum and transition coach Adam Jones will remain in their roles, with former Ireland international Jerry Flannery now having sole charge as defence coach.

"We are committed to ensuring we deliver an identity of performance that continues to be reflective of this club's DNA," Dalrymple added.

"We recognise we have an exceptionally talented group of coaches who are determined to deliver our vision and both our short and long-term goals."