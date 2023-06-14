Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Back-row forward Tom Pearson is one of four London Irish players included in England's 28-man squad

England head coach Steve Borthwick hopes stakeholders in the domestic game can come together to move English rugby to the "top of the world".

Borthwick has also reiterated his wish to see "England players in England", after some of his players chose to move abroad on lucrative deals.

Cash-strapped London Irish were the third Premiership club to be suspended by the English top flight this month.

Borthwick said he could not be prouder of the Exiles players in his squad.

The 43-year-old, who has included four London Irish players in his first 28-man pre-World Cup training squad, said "Our hearts go out to all of them".

Borthwick told BBC Sport: "When I talked to them on Sunday night as a group they wanted to get into training.

"I think it was a strong message from the players that they wanted to be named as London Irish players, as it was their pride."

Asked if he was guiding them on their futures, Borthwick added: "They have representatives helping them so they can focus on the rugby here this week.

"I sense it's been an incredible release for them. I can't be more proud, they are trying their hearts out."

Players from Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks and Saracens - all of whom were involved in last month's Premiership semi-finals and final - have not been included in the 28-strong preparation squad.

It means several uncapped players, including 23-year-old London Irish back-row forward Tom Pearson, have been given a chance to join up with the squad.

Borthwick says Pearson, who is included alongside club-mates Henry Arundell, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Will Joseph, has been "phenomenal".

He added: "Tom was on a bike this week and achieved scores I've never seen before.

"Everybody stands back and sees that and say's it's just phenomenal, a young man jumping in and doing that. It drives competition.

"What he did in one session, not to single him out, was incredible and I've never seen it. He emptied everything he had and he should be very proud of himself."

'We all want England players in England'

As concern over rugby union's finances in England has grown over the past year, several players have decided to earn a living abroad instead.

Premiership salaries have been squeezed after the wage cap was reduced by £1.4m to £5m from the 2021-22 season and, although it is set to return to its former level from 2024-25, players are seeking better pay elsewhere.

Rugby Football Union (RFU) rules do not allow players based abroad to be selected for England - but an exception was made for former Wasps and Worcester players after those clubs folded.

"First of all, we all want England players in England," explained Borthwick.

"Right now is a time when the RFU, the Premiership and all the stakeholders of the game are talking so English rugby can be top of the world.

"I get regular updates but my focus is the World Cup."

Borthwick added that lock Joe Launchbury - who has been playing in Japan following Wasps' demise, but will return to Harlequins next season - will be available for selection once he has recovered from a leg injury from running.