Close menu

European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cups return to multi-pool format

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments86

The European Champions and Challenge Cup trophies
The pool draws will take place on Wednesday, 21 June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The European Rugby Champions and Challenge Cup competitions will return to a multi-pool format for the 2023-24 season.

The Champions Cup will have 24 teams split into four pools of six, with the 18-team Challenge Cup being divided into three pools of six.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, each cup had been split into two leagues preceding the knockout stages.

The 2024 finals will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May.

The Champions Cup will feature the top eight teams each from the Top 14, Premiership and United Rugby Championship (URC).

The Challenge Cup will be contested by eight URC teams, six Top 14 sides, two Premiership clubs and two yet-to-be-revealed invited clubs.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) says the revised format has been agreed with the help of Premiership Rugby, Ligue Nationale de Rugby and the URC.

The first round of fixtures will begin on Friday, 8 December, six weeks after the final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Comments

Join the conversation

86 comments

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 09:22

    I think the English challenge will continue to be painfully inadequate at European and international level until changes are made. Even then it will take at least a few years to take effect.

    Just can't compete with the French on and off the pitch currently.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 09:27

      The Academy replied:
      Time to bring in a new accountant?

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 08:22

    Perhaps EPCR could get on with setting up that third tier competition they said was so important for the development of rugby in other countries?

  • Comment posted by Israel Folau Superfan, today at 07:44

    Englishman here, and I must say that I simply can not believe that we have 8 teams in the champions cup. Very few, if any, of our clubs are good enough to play at that level and given the rate at which they are collapsing, we will quite likely not have 8 teams left in the Premiership to fill the allocated places by the time the tournament starts.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 08:02

      SD replied:
      Well ABE, you simply HAVE to believe it because it's happening.

      8 teams from each league and fortunately for you one of your Scottish sides get into Champions Cup as they finished in top 8 of URC.

      You must be overjoyed.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 07:33

    Wonder who will get the two invited places? At least it’s back to multi pools.

    • Reply posted by Bor the Wolf, today at 08:28

      Bor the Wolf replied:
      The winner of last year's Rugby Europe Super Cup, the tier2 (semi) professional comp maybe? The Spanish champion? The Spanish top league is professional nowadays.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 07:09

    Might as well make it a world club cup.
    Who cares about air travel.
    Who cares about history.
    We love the South African fans ripping into refs.

  • Comment posted by KR, at 23:52 14 Jun

    Groups of 6? Do the teams play one another once or twice?

    • Reply posted by Tony Doyle, today at 00:04

      Tony Doyle replied:
      2 teams from each league in every group,4 games are played by each team but you can't play against a team from your own league...

  • Comment posted by The rapping rabbi, at 22:15 14 Jun

    The egg is dead , long live the egg

  • Comment posted by waipukgaz, at 22:10 14 Jun

    Why not have Japanese clubs in the euro comps as well as SA.slightly less travel and you would capture agreater viewing audience much more sponsorship. Then later expand to include Aus and USA. Oops aworld club comp. LOL

  • Comment posted by toon, at 21:53 14 Jun

    I acually think with the amount of English teams in champions Cup they have diluted the nature of the competition...ie imagine if teams finishing 16th in premier league got into champions league....should be 16 in champions 24 in challenge

    • Reply posted by oldfatprop, today at 08:55

      oldfatprop replied:
      So you think letting teams like Cardiff who can’t finish in the top 8 of the URC shouldn’t happen and what about the French they get 8.Main weakness in the Europeans is allowing Scots,Welsh and in the past Italians to qualify none have ever provided a winner.

  • Comment posted by Dilwyn, at 21:34 14 Jun

    Every nation has a good rugby stadium, so let’s go to a football stadium?

    • Reply posted by jdblues, today at 09:18

      jdblues replied:
      The final has; being played at Spurs.

  • Comment posted by Monarch to the Kingdom of the Dead, at 20:52 14 Jun

    Good, and maybe reserve European competitions for European teams.

  • Comment posted by Jack Kyle Hero, at 20:44 14 Jun

    Eh Top 8 Premiership teams qualify--there's only 9 teams( at this moment) s wheres the fair competion?

    • Reply posted by Poultice, at 23:27 14 Jun

      Poultice replied:
      Er, there's 10..........at the moment, although Falcons must be considered to be next.

  • Comment posted by Joe, at 20:34 14 Jun

    Should be 24 teams in both competitions really but hey ho

  • Comment posted by ET, at 18:02 14 Jun

    Has anyone come up with a rationale for including SA teams?
    I’ve no interest in going to watch them.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 18:07 14 Jun

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Because they are top calibre competitors, were available and bring a potentially V large rugby tv market with them that will help to support leagues with ailing clubs!! But we don’t have any of them, do we…!!😲

  • Comment posted by w1se1, at 17:59 14 Jun

    Shoulda woulda coulda!
    Story is the same always regarding the EPRC!

  • Comment posted by dirty harry, at 17:57 14 Jun

    So England get 8 teams in the champions cup, and Ireland, Scotland Wales, Italy and south Africa get 8 between them...

    Nice

    • Reply posted by SD, at 18:00 14 Jun

      SD replied:
      Yes because it's 8 teams from each league.

      It says it in article.

      Why, what's your suggestion then?

  • Comment posted by modharry, at 17:53 14 Jun

    Really weird having South African teams in European competition do not get it myself especially with all this green lobby stuff about flights.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, at 17:57 14 Jun

      dirty harry replied:
      One green is more important than the other green

  • Comment posted by Damion, at 17:38 14 Jun

    How come the whole of the English Aviva Premiership are playing in the Champions Cup?

    Note: this message needs to be read in October when two more enter administration

    • Reply posted by SD, at 17:45 14 Jun

      SD replied:
      Couple of things ;

      English premiership is sponsored by Gallagher not Aviva.

      There will be 8 teams from Premiership, 8 from URC and 8 from Top 14.

      So, not all teams in each league will be in Champions Cup.

      Unless of course you have actual proof Premiership be down to 8 teams by next season.

  • Comment posted by Miss007, at 17:20 14 Jun

    Ooh goody, I like looking at the sexy rugby players.

    • Reply posted by Ray Purchase, today at 07:10

      Ray Purchase replied:
      Dave, you have to stop this.

  • Comment posted by buster_boy, at 16:42 14 Jun

    still persisting with the ridiculous idea that South Africa is part of Europe too then...?

    • Reply posted by robbo, at 16:51 14 Jun

      robbo replied:
      Yes because it's the champions cup and the South African teams finished as high as the English teams in their league.

Top Stories