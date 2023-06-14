Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sean Maitland celebrated Saracens' sixth Premiership title on the pitch at Twickenham last month with the aid of a crutch after being injured during the 35-25 win over Sale

Saracens and Scotland wing Sean Maitland will be out for at least three months with a knee injury.

The 34-year-old suffered the injury in the first half of the Premiership final victory over Sale Sharks on 27 May but does not require surgery.

Maitland signed a new one-year contract with Saracens last month.

The start date of the 2023-24 Premiership campaign is yet to be announced, while the Rugby World Cup begins on Friday, 8 September.

Maitland has won 53 caps but did not feature in this year's Six Nations despite being named in Gregor Townsend's squad in January.

He played for Scotland at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

The north London club say external-link Maitland will be out for between 12 and 16 weeks.

Meanwhile, Alec Clarey will miss the start of next season while he recovers following an operation on a neck and shoulder problem, while fellow prop Ralph Adams-Hale "should return to action in the first part" of the campaign.