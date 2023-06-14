Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Morwenna Talling made her England debut at the age of 18 against Italy during the 2020 Six Nations

Sale Sharks have signed England international Morwenna Talling for the 2023-24 Premier 15s campaign after she left Loughborough Lightning.

The 20-year-old was part of the Red Roses squad that won this year's Six Nations and has won seven caps.

The Sharks have also signed her former Loughborough team-mate Nikita Prothero.

"I've been at Loughborough since the start of my rugby journey and I decided it was time for a new challenge," Talling told Sale's website. external-link

"Sale Sharks Women have had a great season and you can tell something very special is building here on and off the pitch. I really wanted to be a part of that.

"Moving closer to home was a big part of the decision too. I moved away when I was 16 so to come back up north is really exciting. I want to play my part in helping to grow the women's game up here."

Talling's arrival means she joins up with fellow Red Rose Detysha Harper, who joined the club in May.

Flanker Prothero, 21, made five league appearances for Loughborough, as well as playing six cup games, and has turned out four times for England Under-20s.

"Nikita is a really exciting young player too and she'll add real competition and quality to our squad. She has so much versatility," Sale performance coach Rachel Taylor said.

"She has the speed of a winger and the physicality of a back-rower, and we're really excited about working with her."