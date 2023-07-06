Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Cowan-Dickie has won 41 caps for England and played in all three Tests of the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa in 2021

Sale Sharks have signed England and British and Irish Lions hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie from fellow Premiership club Exeter Chiefs.

The 30-year-old had been set to join French side Montpellier following the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In April, Exeter boss Rob Baxter denied reports that the Cornishman's move to France had been called off, amid reports he had missed a medical.

But the move did fall through, allowing Sale to take the chance to sign him.

"Luke is a fantastic player and we feel really fortunate and happy to have secured him for the foreseeable future," said Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

"Already it feels like a good match for him and for us, with the type of team we want to be on and off the pitch.

"To be able to bring in an England international and a British and Irish Lion to a squad that's already as good as this one is really exciting."

He will miss this autumn's Rugby World Cup in France with a shoulder injury, but his move to the AJ Bell Stadium means he will be eligible for England selection up until the 2025 Lions tour.

As the Premiership's salary cap reduces to £5m, a number of Exeter's stars have left Sandy Park, with fellow Lion Sam Simmonds joining Montpellier and Jack Nowell moving to La Rochelle.

Cowan-Dickie joins a strong former Exeter contingent at the 2023 Premiership finalists, alongside Jonny Hill, Tom O'Flaherty and Byron McGuigan.

"I've been at the same club for 13 years and I felt it was time for a change," Cowan-Dickie said.

"I know Jonny and Tom from Exeter and they have raved about this club since they came up here.

"It's been a long journey trying to get fit and not knowing where I'd be playing, but I can already see myself being here for a long time.

"This team reached the final last year and speaking to the boys here, they all want to go one better. I want to win and I'm confident we can have a successful year."

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Luke Cowan-Dickie's move to Sale ends a long-running saga about where the hooker will play his rugby next season.

The collapse of the Montpellier deal will have financial implications for the Cornishman, as it is unlikely his contract at Sale will be as lucrative as the one he would have got in France's Top 14.

But it does give the English game a boost as one of its top stars is still eligible to play after the World Cup, and brings the potential of a second British and Irish Lions call-up in 2025.

Sale have got themselves a no-nonsense hooker who can also score tries and is comfortable with the ball in hand, and is an ideal signing for the Sharks' front row - with South Africa hooker Akker van der Merwe leaving the club.