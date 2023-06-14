Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tomas Francis will move to France after this autumn's World Cup

Wales prop Tomas Francis is to leave Ospreys to join French second division team Provence.

The 31-year-old still had a year remaining on his national dual contract between the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and Ospreys.

However Wales head coach Warren Gatland and the region have agreed to Francis' request for an early release to take up a three-year deal deal in France.

The 71-cap prop remains eligible for a third World Cup appearance this autumn.

Acting WRU chief executive Nigel Walker said: "Tomas Francis has got another year on his contract, but he decided to make that decision and through discussion Ospreys and Warren decided, 'okay, we will release him from his contract if that's what he wants to do'.

"Yes players are leaving Wales, but they're leaving for different reasons. These conversations are taking place with the players best interests at heart."

Francis remains part of Gatland's provisional squad and is expected to join the burgeoning club, based in Aix-en-Provence after the World Cup.

However he is just the latest player to leave a Welsh region as the domestic game faces severe cut-backs.

Joe Hawkins (Exeter), Cory Hill (Japan), Rhys Webb (Biarritz), Jarod Evans (Harlequins) and Ross Moriarty (Brive) are just some of the high-profile Wales internationals who will play elsewhere as the four professional regions prepare to have up to £2m each stripped from their budgets.

Salary caps are being introduced for the 2023-24 season - £5.2m reducing to £4.5m for the 2024-25 campaign for each of the four leading Welsh teams.

Gatland said: "I have no issue with players making some tough decisions and that has always been my stance.

"The bottom line is players need to make the best decision for them, their future and their family.

"Players are in a career that is very short and sometimes, when you get a little older and towards the end of it, there are other things outside of just playing for Wales.

"You've got to think about how do I make sure that I provide security for my family over the next few years. Those details aren't always reported."