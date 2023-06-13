Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

The first full instalment of the new financial deal the four Welsh regions signed with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is imminent, according to Nigel Walker.

The WRU acting chief executive said the timeline for Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets to receive monies was in "single figure (number of) days".

But Walker admitted the releasing of funds to the cash-strapped teams had "taken way too long".

A new six-year deal between the WRU and the teams was signed in March.

But the deal - a new Professional Rugby Agreement (PRA) that will run until 2029 - required a number of organisations to give their approval, including most notably the Welsh Government.

The contract required Welsh Government consent because of a current loan agreement it holds with the WRU and regions.

The regions have complained of cashflow pressures, with Cardiff chief executive Richard Holland airing his frustration in May that they "had yet to receive monies from the WRU due to a delay in getting final approvals".

The drop in funding and subsequent delay has seen the regions in some cases unable to offer player contracts, with players opting to leave for more secure deals outside Wales.

Under the agreement, salary caps will be introduced for the 2023-24 season - £5.2m reducing to £4.5m for the 2024-25 campaign.

"It's taken way too long but when the press release went out, it pointed to the fact that because of the loans that were already in place you had to have consent to change them, they take time," Walker told the Scrum V podcast.

"Everybody was aware it was going to take time. Again it's taken longer than we would have liked, but you have to go through the process. We're at the end of that process."

Long-standing financial uncertainty in Welsh rugby reached crisis point during the 2023 Six Nations, with Wales' international players threatening not to play England amid an impasse that had lasted since the summer of 2022.

The WRU has also been forced to defend itself against allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism raised in a BBC Wales Investigates programme.

It led to the resignation of WRU chief executive Steve Phillips and the promise of a taskforce to investigate.

Walker was forced to appear before a Senedd hearing following the programme to explain what had been dubbed a "toxic culture" within Welsh rugby's governing body.

Former Wales wing Walker says the governing body is still sorry over the misogyny, sexism and racism issues.

Walker applies for permanent CEO post

The WRU is now seeking a new chief executive, a new independent chair and a two further new independent non-executive directors (INEDs).

Walker confirmed he has applied to become the permanent WRU chief.

"I have applied. It doesn't mean I'll get it," he said.

"I don't think this is the place to make a pitch, but I do have a vision for Welsh rugby and if I'm called for interview… I will make that pitch.

"This is the thing to say: 'Welsh rugby has been through a difficult time, there are still some difficult times ahead'."

A new chair needs to first be appointed, as that person will have a role in deciding the next CEO and new INEDs, and Walker said that chair position is close to being filled.

"A new chair, the process is well under way. An announcement - I'm not going to say imminently because people will be watching their tablets for the next four hours or so, but it's not too far away," Walker added.

"Once the chair has been identified, the list for the permanent chief executive officer (CEO) and the other INEDS (independent non-executive directors) has been taken to a manageable level, the chair will then assist in getting to a nominated number of INEDS and to the permanent CEO. So we've made tremendous progress."