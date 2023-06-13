Close menu

Warren Gatland would have turned down Wales had he known full problems

By Matt Lloyd & Gareth Rhys OwenBBC Sport Wales

comments66

'I would've gone somewhere else if I'd known' - Gatland

Warren Gatland has admitted he would not have returned to the Wales job had he known the true scale of the problems facing Welsh rugby.

It has been the most turbulent season of the professional era in Wales.

Gatland believes that adversity can galvanise his team at this autumn's World Cup in France.

However, the Wales coach said of the several high-profile withdrawals from his plans, it is the loss of young centre Joe Hawkins that hurts the most.

Gatland told the Scrum V podcast he had little idea of the mess he had walked into when he returned in December for a second stint as head coach.

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) sexism scandal, the chief executive resigning, coaches being sacked or suspended, Wales players threatening to strike over contractual chaos, a struggling national team and continued regional failures.

All of this has been played out against a grim financial backdrop with the four professional sides facing more hard-hitting austerity measures.

"When I came into the Six Nations, I had no idea. I didn't realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players," he said.

"At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.

"Welsh rugby's going to go through [more] pain from a financial perspective for the regions.

"These issues were here before, but there's no doubt that the success of the national team in the past probably papered over the cracks.

"Now, probably for the better, they have come to the fore and there is a chance to focus on the things that needed fixing.

"There's a great chance for us to have a really positive reset on a number of things.

"I feel like we're in that place now that's exciting with some of the young talent that's coming through."

Player withdrawals

Gatland named a 54-strong extended training squad in May, but has already seen four players players pull out, while a fifth - Rhys Carre - was released.

He revealed Alun Wyn Jones' retirement was not a surprise following "constant discussions" on the subject since the Six Nations, while injuries had left Justin Tipuric feeling unable to compete for a World Cup place.

Gatland said: "Justin said his body wasn't 100% and didn't think he could get through World Cup preparation.

"But they all understood that while they may have been first choice in the past, there was no guarantee they're going to make the World Cup squad. There's a lot of competition.

"It reminds me of 2011 when we had a group of older, experienced players and a young generation that came through and were absolutely outstanding. However the Joe Hawkins one is disappointing."

Hawkins was ruled ineligible for Wales following his decision to join Exeter Chiefs after his international debut. Had he been uncapped, like Cardiff's Gloucester-bound centre Max Llewellyn, he could still have played.

Joe Hawkins
Joe Hawkins was a Six Nations starter but is now ineligible for Wales after joining Exeter Chiefs

Hawkins, 20, was Gatland's first-choice number 12 during the Six Nations, but said the "turbulence" in Welsh rugby that meant players losing their jobs had "reinforced" his choice to leave the Ospreys.

Gatland said: "That's the one that really disappoints me. The others I can cope with because we've got depth in certain positions and people make those personal decisions for their families.

"But I was just really surprised that a 20-year-old would throw away the chance to be involved in international rugby, particularly a World Cup, which would have been huge for his development.

"Joe was a player that we were looking at for the future as a number 10. Neil Jenkins spoke to him and said: 'I just don't get it. Why are you giving away this chance? You've got a Lions tour in a couple of years that you could potentially be a part of.'"

Also withdrawing are Rhys Webb, who turned down an offer from Ospreys, with Biarritz strongly linked to the 40-cap scrum-half, and lock Cory Hill, who will now remain in Japan.

However Gatland has left the door open for Hill's return for next year's Six Nations.

He said: "Cory had finished in Japan and was desperate to find a region in Wales, but that didn't eventuate. There was nothing in England or France and he's ended up going back to Japan. He didn't have a choice.

"Hopefully he can come back around Christmas and there might be something available for him that he can pick up and potentially be available for the Six Nations."

World Cup prospects

With the loss of three former captains in Jones, Tipuric and Hill, Gatland said he may now opt for co-leaders at France 2023.

Six Nations skipper Ken Owens may not be guaranteed a starting spot, aged 36, while Dan Biggar is another option.

However Gatland insisted he remains upbeat over Wales' chances at the finals, despite the odds seemingly stacked against them.

"What gives me an edge or a buzz is when the expectations aren't there or the challenges appear to be greater. That drives me even more," he said.

"We can't forget about what's happened in the past and there are a lot of things that have been addressed and questions asked.

"If some of the Welsh media can keep writing us off that would be great because they're doing us a huge favour.

"It's allowing us to come in under the radar and there's nothing the Welsh boys love better than being written off and backs-to-the-wall, they tend to respond to that."

Wales' updated preliminary Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Will Davies-King (Cardiff), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Henry Thomas (Montpellier), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taine Basham (Dragons) Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff), George North (Ospreys), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Cardiff).

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by david, today at 07:50

    How can Gatland be surprised? These issues were pretty much all in the public domain.

  • Comment posted by Ian Sankey, today at 07:45

    I don't blame Hawkins - that the WRU are only able to blackmail young players to make them stay is telling.

  • Comment posted by My gut feeling is___, today at 07:44

    Even before he retook the job you could see in tv interviews and commentary that he seems unfit out of shape. Obviously he isn't playing on the pitch but the role requires a level of energy to do the job well and Gatland clearly had aged considerably. Not sure if he has been ill or not in the interim. I know he broke his ankles which cant have helped. Anyway, not a good move by Wales.

  • Comment posted by Sussexfox, today at 07:43

    Hardly a ringing endorsement...... although WG must have spent the last 3 years on Mars not to be aware of all this

    • Reply posted by bagginsbear, today at 07:49

      bagginsbear replied:
      Sounds like a pre prepared excuse to perform poorly at the World Cup, and you’re right he must have had his head in the sand between leaving and re committing to the role.

  • Comment posted by DavetheWave, today at 07:43

    Just a total mess.
    Only in Wales.

  • Comment posted by HardBoiledEgg, today at 07:42

    Garland didn't do any checks before accepting big money? Doubtful.

  • Comment posted by kkdavies, today at 07:41

    Most of this is due to the shambolic way that the WRU are running the national game,robbing players like Webb of their best years because they dared to play outside Wales.clueless,inept and downright stupid

  • Comment posted by qunvat, today at 07:41

    I think we'll do well in the RWC personally, they'll be conditioned like never B4 and have something to prove. Ireland to not get beyond the group stages and England will go backwards.

  • Comment posted by qunvat, today at 07:40

    Whey are the Welsh always (often, not always) so negative? Give the man a chance. And give the game's reset a chance too. GeeWizz. It's a shame about Hawkins but as it stands I think Lewellen and J.Williams are ahead of him anyway and Gatland and co see him as a 10 in the future, not now. Am sure he'll play for Wales again if the Exeter moves goes well for him (providing they change the cap rule)

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 07:38

    Fiji
    Portugal
    Australia
    Georgia

    Tbh I can only see one win before the Georgia game.

    Good luck.

    • Reply posted by Groucho2nd, today at 07:41

      Groucho2nd replied:
      Or none. Georgia no pushover.

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 07:36

    This is as much Welsh fans fault as it is Gatland's. For years I was saying that Wales only seem to win when they have a man sent off against them. They won a 6N as in 3 games opponent players were sent off. But this tactic was never a long term solution, and they simply weren't playing younger players. As long as they were winning "NOW" they didn't care about the future. Prove me wrong.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 07:42

      WPL replied:
      I don’t get what part the Welsh fans play?

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 07:36

    Seriously…..so he didn’t know about covid and the loans, or the welsh results under Pivac???

    He’s got to be having a laugh…

  • Comment posted by Groucho2nd, today at 07:35

    Blimey - as an occasional England fan even I knew that Welsh rugby “does not have its troubles to seek”. I feel Gatland is just getting his excuses in early. Must be doing wonders for team morale.

  • Comment posted by just trodden in Brexit, today at 07:34

    What he means is, even though it didn’t look that great from the outside, once inside the reality is even worse

    Lots of things to fix. What’s most concerning are all the comments about loss of support at grassroots level. That is the foundation. Very difficult to get back
    .

  • Comment posted by Jeff, today at 07:33

    Not the most encouraging thing to say from Gatland before the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 07:33

    Oh dear, this isn’t a good headline. He must have had his head buried in the sand.

  • Comment posted by spenlandia, today at 07:30

    I don’t follow rugby closely so I never knew you had to play in Wales to make team.
    Surely that stops player development and knowledge of new ideas/tactics
    Kind of contradicts it all when the manager is allowed to be international

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 07:30

    Looking for a way out.

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 07:27

    Rugby in Wales was a game played in the community, for the community, by players who lived in the community. That was it's strength in Wales and that has been taken away to a certain extent.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 07:36

      dirty harry replied:
      It was ripped away with the inception of the regions, the WRU attempted to ignore the current generation of fans and focus on the next.
      It failed, they failed, the game is dying

  • Comment posted by Richard , today at 07:21

    Wales v Fiji first pool game, qualification decider in the opener. Neither is going to beat Australia.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 07:37

      dirty harry replied:
      Dont bet on it! Aus arent in a much better place, but well see soon.

      Also dont write off Georgia

