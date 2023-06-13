'I would've gone somewhere else if I'd known' - Gatland

Warren Gatland has admitted he would not have returned to the Wales job had he known the true scale of the problems facing Welsh rugby.

It has been the most turbulent season of the professional era in Wales.

Gatland believes that adversity can galvanise his team at this autumn's World Cup in France.

However, the Wales coach said of the several high-profile withdrawals from his plans, it is the loss of young centre Joe Hawkins that hurts the most.

Gatland told the Scrum V podcast he had little idea of the mess he had walked into when he returned in December for a second stint as head coach.

A Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) sexism scandal, the chief executive resigning, coaches being sacked or suspended, Wales players threatening to strike over contractual chaos, a struggling national team and continued regional failures.

All of this has been played out against a grim financial backdrop with the four professional sides facing more hard-hitting austerity measures.

"When I came into the Six Nations, I had no idea. I didn't realise a lot of the things that were going on and the issues that were behind rugby and the squad and the players," he said.

"At the time if I had known, I would have made a different decision and probably gone somewhere else.

"Welsh rugby's going to go through [more] pain from a financial perspective for the regions.

"These issues were here before, but there's no doubt that the success of the national team in the past probably papered over the cracks.

"Now, probably for the better, they have come to the fore and there is a chance to focus on the things that needed fixing.

"There's a great chance for us to have a really positive reset on a number of things.

"I feel like we're in that place now that's exciting with some of the young talent that's coming through."

Player withdrawals

Gatland named a 54-strong extended training squad in May, but has already seen four players players pull out, while a fifth - Rhys Carre - was released.

He revealed Alun Wyn Jones' retirement was not a surprise following "constant discussions" on the subject since the Six Nations, while injuries had left Justin Tipuric feeling unable to compete for a World Cup place.

Gatland said: "Justin said his body wasn't 100% and didn't think he could get through World Cup preparation.

"But they all understood that while they may have been first choice in the past, there was no guarantee they're going to make the World Cup squad. There's a lot of competition.

"It reminds me of 2011 when we had a group of older, experienced players and a young generation that came through and were absolutely outstanding. However the Joe Hawkins one is disappointing."

Hawkins was ruled ineligible for Wales following his decision to join Exeter Chiefs after his international debut. Had he been uncapped, like Cardiff's Gloucester-bound centre Max Llewellyn, he could still have played.

Joe Hawkins was a Six Nations starter but is now ineligible for Wales after joining Exeter Chiefs

Hawkins, 20, was Gatland's first-choice number 12 during the Six Nations, but said the "turbulence" in Welsh rugby that meant players losing their jobs had "reinforced" his choice to leave the Ospreys.

Gatland said: "That's the one that really disappoints me. The others I can cope with because we've got depth in certain positions and people make those personal decisions for their families.

"But I was just really surprised that a 20-year-old would throw away the chance to be involved in international rugby, particularly a World Cup, which would have been huge for his development.

"Joe was a player that we were looking at for the future as a number 10. Neil Jenkins spoke to him and said: 'I just don't get it. Why are you giving away this chance? You've got a Lions tour in a couple of years that you could potentially be a part of.'"

Also withdrawing are Rhys Webb, who turned down an offer from Ospreys, with Biarritz strongly linked to the 40-cap scrum-half, and lock Cory Hill, who will now remain in Japan.

However Gatland has left the door open for Hill's return for next year's Six Nations.

He said: "Cory had finished in Japan and was desperate to find a region in Wales, but that didn't eventuate. There was nothing in England or France and he's ended up going back to Japan. He didn't have a choice.

"Hopefully he can come back around Christmas and there might be something available for him that he can pick up and potentially be available for the Six Nations."

World Cup prospects

With the loss of three former captains in Jones, Tipuric and Hill, Gatland said he may now opt for co-leaders at France 2023.

Six Nations skipper Ken Owens may not be guaranteed a starting spot, aged 36, while Dan Biggar is another option.

However Gatland insisted he remains upbeat over Wales' chances at the finals, despite the odds seemingly stacked against them.

"What gives me an edge or a buzz is when the expectations aren't there or the challenges appear to be greater. That drives me even more," he said.

"We can't forget about what's happened in the past and there are a lot of things that have been addressed and questions asked.

"If some of the Welsh media can keep writing us off that would be great because they're doing us a huge favour.

"It's allowing us to come in under the radar and there's nothing the Welsh boys love better than being written off and backs-to-the-wall, they tend to respond to that."

Wales' updated preliminary Rugby World Cup squad

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Dewi Lake (Ospreys), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff), Will Davies-King (Cardiff), Tomas Francis (Ospreys), Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby), Henry Thomas (Montpellier), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Rhys Davies (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Will Rowlands (Dragons), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Teddy Williams (Cardiff), Taine Basham (Dragons) Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff), Dan Lydiate (Ospreys), Josh Macleod (Scarlets), Jac Morgan (Ospreys), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff), Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys), Dan Biggar (Toulon), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Owen Williams (Ospreys), Mason Grady (Cardiff), Max Llewellyn (Cardiff), George North (Ospreys), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Johnny Williams (Scarlets), Keiran Williams (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff), Alex Cuthbert (Ospreys), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Cai Evans (Ospreys), Leigh Halfpenny (Scarlets), Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Cardiff).