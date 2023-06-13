Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Paul Rendall was known throughout rugby as The Judge

Former England prop Paul Rendall has died at the age of 69 after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year.

He won 28 caps for his country and played at the 1987 and 1991 Rugby World Cups.

Nicknamed 'The Judge', Rendall - who played his club rugby for Wasps - made his Test debut aged 30.

England Rugby tweeted that Rendall was a "much-loved team-mate and fan favourite".

After his playing career, Rendall worked at Bracknell RFC between 1991 and 2001, first as their head coach and then the director of rugby.

During his time, Rendall earned five promotions in six seasons as Bracknell reached the second-tier English Championship.