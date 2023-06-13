Close menu

Paul Rendall: Former England and Wasps prop dies aged 69

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments8

Paul Rendall
Paul Rendall was known throughout rugby as The Judge

Former England prop Paul Rendall has died at the age of 69 after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease last year.

He won 28 caps for his country and played at the 1987 and 1991 Rugby World Cups.

Nicknamed 'The Judge', Rendall - who played his club rugby for Wasps - made his Test debut aged 30.

England Rugby tweeted that Rendall was a "much-loved team-mate and fan favourite".

After his playing career, Rendall worked at Bracknell RFC between 1991 and 2001, first as their head coach and then the director of rugby.

During his time, Rendall earned five promotions in six seasons as Bracknell reached the second-tier English Championship.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 15:06

    Fondly remember Rendall and Probyn playing for the London division in the late 80s, which set the foundation for England's resurgence in the 1990s.

    Sad news indeed, and a horrible disease.

  • Comment posted by Dezza, today at 15:06

    A man who epitomised everything that's good about rugby. RIP Judge

  • Comment posted by MBM, today at 15:04

    A fine prop - and from the article by Stephen Jones in the Sunday Times a few weeks ago - an even finer human being. He'll be missed

  • Comment posted by genius, today at 15:04

    Great player. But an even better bloke.

  • Comment posted by Jacubsuk, today at 15:03

    A real hard player. No messin' with him in the front row. sad to hear. RIP.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 15:00

    A fine player.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:59

    Top man

  • Comment posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 14:58

    Sad to hear..

